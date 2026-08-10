Who is Pinkchyu, the ‘Goth Baddie’ Who Won Drake’s Dating Show (and Made Him Bark)?

Drake finally found the goth girl of his dreams during a speed dating show hosted on Kick, but who is she? OnlyFans content creator and streamer Pinkchyu, real name Lin Lamar, participated in Drake’s 20-v-1 speed dating show on Saturday (Aug. 8) and managed to come out on top, beating out 19 other women who vied for Drizzy’s heart.

The special was streamed on Kick and produced by NELK, with Kyle Forgeard serving as the host. The event was done in celebration of the ninth anniversary of the online crypto casino Stake. When she got one-on-one time with Drake, Pinkchyu introduced herself to Drake only as "Pink," and proceeded to open Magic: The Gathering cards with him. Shortly after that, she steered the conversation toward role play and asked if he was into it at all. Drake told her, "I am absolutely. By the way, you can look me dead in my eyes. If you say do it, I would." She replied, "Would you bark for me?" Without missing a beat, he barked immediately.

Drake caught wind of the moment going viral and apologized to IShowSpeed for telling him not to bark at women. "Darren… I retract my statement,” he said, while also sharing a video showing Speed reacting to the viral clip.

Pinkchyu was one of the three finalists, alongside Lena the Plug and Jordyn Lucas. When the rapper offered Pinkchyu for whatever she wanted as a prize, she asked for a house for her retired mother.

Aside from appearing on Drake’s 20-v-1 dating show, Pinkchyu is a musician and a content creator on TikTok. She also shares spicier content on OnlyFans, often placing a focus on her cosplay content, typically dressing up as characters like Sue Storm from Fantastic 4, or Makima from the wildly popular manga and anime series Chainsaw Man.