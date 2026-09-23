Sports

Claressa Shields Says She 'Can't Wait' for Proposal From Papoose: 'That's What I'm Waiting On'

The professional boxer anticipates an engagement ring from her boyfriend, who's still legally married to his estranged wife, Remy Ma.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Clarissa Shields and Papoose attend 2026 ESSENCE Fashion House on September 13, 2026 in New York City.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Key Takeaways

  • Claressa Shields shared on Lip Service that she hopes to soon be engaged to Papoose, her boyfriend of two years.
  • The “Jezebel” rapper is still legally married to Remy Ma, with whom he shares a 7-year-old daughter.
  • Shields envisions a “peaceful” proposal surrounded by “loved o

Claressa Shields wants Papoose to propose to her soon after dating around two years.

Shields’ admission was shared on the Tuesday (September 22) episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, where the host discussed being newly engaged to entrepreneur Tameek Floyd.

"Girl, I can't wait till my man [proposes] to me. That's what I'm waiting on," Shields said around the 14-minute mark of the video below.

The professional boxer, who’s currently on a 90-day negativity cleanse, went on to share her vision of how she’d like Papoose to propose to her. "One, I would like for the week to be nothing but peaceful... a peaceful week, nice week somewhere very, very nice and of course a surprise and around loved ones... a crowd of people. But only loved ones though. Not no strangers,” she said.

The two met on July 6, 2024, at the Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan fight in Newark, New Jersey. The relationship became public that December after Papoose’s estranged wife, Remy Ma, alleged that her husband was having an affair with the two-time Olympic gold medalist. Following Remy’s claims, Papoose alleged that she was also having an affair with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain, whom she dated until earlier this year.

In the years since the relationship drama between all parties went viral, Shields and Remy have shaded each other on social media and in interviews, most recently arguing about Shields allegedly once attempting to befriend the “Conceited” rapper. A day after the dispute, Papoose dropped diss track “Jezebel,” an apparent response to Remy’s "W.Y.F.L.” which was released in April.

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