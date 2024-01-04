TikToks That Made Us Laugh, Cry, and Sigh in 2023: Stolen Tabis, Relationship Drama, More

It’s hard to imagine another app that has transformed our lives more than TikTok. Over the years, the app was originally somewhat of a playground for dance challenges and launched the careers of several artists along the way, as well as breathing new life into songs from yesteryear.

TikTok has done a lot of growing up since those early days, thanks to an estimated 3 billion downloads and 1 billion active users each month. Users on the app have found more ways to share the most heartwarming and equally outrageous stories of their everyday lives.

From stories about relationship drama to a Tinder shoe bandit, TikTok kept us thoroughly entertained one swipe at a time. This year also taught us about NPCs, Atlanta’s restaurant culture, and how some men just can’t stop thinking about the Roman Empire.

As we enter the new year, we’re taking a look back at the TikTok stories that dominated our “For You” page and had us on the edge of our seats.

New York City woman allegedly gets shoes stolen by “Tabi Swiper”