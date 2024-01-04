TikToks That Made Us Laugh, Cry, and Sigh in 2023: Stolen Tabis, Relationship Drama, More

It’s hard to imagine another app that has transformed our lives more than TikTok. Over the years, the app was originally somewhat of a playground for dance challenges and launched the careers of several artists along the way, as well as breathing new life into songs from yesteryear.
TikTok has done a lot of growing up since those early days, thanks to an estimated 3 billion downloads and 1 billion active users each month. Users on the app have found more ways to share the most heartwarming and equally outrageous stories of their everyday lives.
From stories about relationship drama to a Tinder shoe bandit, TikTok kept us thoroughly entertained one swipe at a time. This year also taught us about NPCs, Atlanta’s restaurant culture, and how some men just can’t stop thinking about the Roman Empire.
As we enter the new year, we’re taking a look back at the TikTok stories that dominated our “For You” page and had us on the edge of our seats.
New York City woman allegedly gets shoes stolen by “Tabi Swiper”
The way to a man’s heart is through your shoes. Or at least that appeared to be the case with one unsuspecting woman in New York City who had her Tinder date snag her prized Maison Margiela Tabi Mary-Janes shoes, which retail for around $1000.
The woman brought her story of the alleged “Tabi swiper” to the social media platform and kept her followers on their toes.
The “Random Man in Atlanta” story is the perfect form of birth control
An overwhelmed woman named Morgan Bailey made her way into our FYP drenched in sweat, with a child, holding a number of bags, and a clear warning.
"Before y'all have sex tonight, just remember one thing: it's too motherfucking hot outside to carry a kid everywhere,” said Bailey. “I got on these three bags, I got this random man’s kid from Atlanta just attached to my hip all summertime.”
Bailey went on to share the story of her absentee baby father with follow-up videos shortly after.
Keith Lee's Atlanta food tour
When popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee arrived in The A, he probably thought he would get his hands on some of the best cuisine the city had to offer while using his influence to help struggling restaurants along the way. Instead, Lee wound up learning a lot about Atlanta’s fluctuating “restaurant rules” and being criticized for sharing his honest opinions about his experiences.
Influencer gets dissed by doorperson outside of an NYFW party
Kindness goes a long way, but a good read can make you go viral. Markus Kelle, a well-known doorperson in NYC’s nightlife scene, and a Canadian influencer got into a heated argument outside of a New York Fashion Week event. In the footage, Kelle, a.k.a. Mullet Babe, grew increasingly frustrated at the influencer trying to make their way into the party and infamously yelled, “The last time you got fucked was by genetics.” Sheesh.
Two beauty influencers recount friendship rift over a boyfriend
Influencer on influencer drama peaked in November when LA-based Kelly Kim recounted the story of how she “cut out a person cold turkey” for allegedly moving funny with her boyfriend. From a stolen hoodie, to adding the boyfriend to her close friends, among other allegations that include buying sandwiches for her man, Kim said her ex-friend’s actions led her to the ultimatum. The former friend, Joanna Yeon Lee, quickly gave her account of the events and debunked some of the accusations while the rest of the internet debated who was in the wrong.
Atlanta woman throws back oysters during dinner date gone wrong
Atlanta isn’t off the hook just yet. Users were stunned when TikTok user @equanaaa supposedly went on a dinner date with an unidentified man and slammed oyster after oyster after oyster. The two were dining at Fontaine’s Oyster House and were taking advantage of the establishment’s $15-per-dozen deal on oysters that night. However, the woman got ditched after she ran the bill up to $180, leaving viewers stunned at the ordeal and how many oysters she knocked back.
Woman apologizes after smashing keyboard
The music industry can be tough for industry titans and street performers alike. Andrew Shoe, who regularly performs on the streets of Athens, Georgia, had his piano smashed by a random woman while performing a rendition of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.” The woman meant to do a disruptive smash on the keys but ended up knocking the electric keyboard off of the stand where it slammed into the ground. Although the woman didn’t end up breaking the piano, she eventually apologized when the footage went viral.
TikTok plastic surgeon gets her medical license permanently revoked
Advertising and marketing is essential for any business. However, a plastic surgeon named Dr. Roxy may have taken things a step too far. The doctor, legally known as Katharine Roxanne Grawe, had her license to practice medicine and surgery revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio in July for reportedly injuring patients. One of her patients, Kelsey Cardenas, told Inside Edition she went to Grawe for a breast lift and suffered from complications after she live-streamed her procedure.
Angry golfer rips shirt off and threatens to fight
A bizarre encounter with an angry golfer in Michigan nearly ended in violence. A dispute over a stolen golf ball was enough to send the man over the edge, hurling insults like “Bitch boy,” and even ripping his shirt off to intimidate others in the process. Golfer mad. Golfer smash.
A man faked his death to bring his family back together
Belgian TikToker David Baerten couldn’t wait to give his family an important “life lesson” after they “grew apart.” Instead of reaching out or seeking sound advice from a professional, Baerten opted to fake his own death because nothing brings people together quite like death. With the support of his wife and his daughter, Baerten managed to convince his estranged family he died. Baerten then showed up to his own funeral in a helicopter to the shock of his mourners.
A man is determined to eat Chipotle everyday for 1000 days
Besides breathing, brushing your teeth (hopefully), and blinking, can you think of anything else you’ve done everyday consecutively? Dillon Wareham, a 29-year-old from Mobile, Alabama, is on a mission to eat Chipotle every day for 1000 days and is documenting his meals along the way. Wareham kicked things off in December 2021, and as of this writing, has reached 744 days into his journey.
Man can’t stop thinking about the Roman Empire
The Roman Empire is long gone but a TikTok trend in September showed that it still lingers in the minds of many men. Sure, you’re probably thinking about it now as you read this blurb, but ask yourself, how many times have you and the other men in your lives sat down and thought about this important time in history?
The Rise of Pinkydoll and the NPC TikToker
Perhaps one of the biggest moments to come out of social media this year were NPC streamers on TikTok. As Complex’s Trace Williams Cowen reported at the time, “An NPC, in video game terms, is a non-playable character—i.e. a character that can’t be controlled by the player. These types of characters are known to repeat catchphrases, loop their oft-exaggerated movements, and generally make their non-playableness readily apparent.”
Although she didn’t seemingly invent the trend, the streamer to put NPCs on the map was none other than Pinkydoll. The self-proclaimed “Queen of NPC” became an overnight sensation for the catchphrases she uses during her streams including, “Yes, yes, yes” and “Ice cream so good.”
Pinkydoll was profiled by The New York Times in July, where she revealed she earns between $2000 to $3000 per stream. She also gained the attention of Cardi B, Timbaland, and Elon Musk along the way.
Other NPC streamers emerged shortly after, including a Miles Morales-inspired streamer and a hilarious hot dog-gorging NPC.
A woman’s Stanley mug survives car fire
The ultimate brand endorsement for Stanley Drinkwear came in November when user @danimarielettering revealed the little that remained after her car caught fire. Among the burnt contents was the woman’s Stanley tumbler. Although it seemingly suffered some cosmetic damage, it was still intact and even had some ice inside.
In response to the viral TikTok, which to date has nearly 92 million views, Stanley president Terence Reilly thanked her for the video and offered to replace both her vehicle and her Stanley mug. The company made good on its promise based on a video shared earlier this month in which the TikToker revealed her new 2024 Mazda CX 90.