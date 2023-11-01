Keyshia Cole Reacts to Video of Middle Schoolers Singing Along to "Love"

It takes a special song to transcend generations and stand the test of time. One of Keyshia Cole’s biggest hits is finding new life and a recent viral video just proves it.
Cole’s hit “Love” off her album The Way It Is has had fans belting out that iconic chorus since 2005. Now, the heartbreak anthem is experiencing a resurgence in popularity all over again thanks to TikTok featuring the single.
San Diego-based DJ, Brotha Reese, shared a video to his social media accounts from a gig he worked last Friday at a middle school dance and wrote that the children “went crazy” for Cole’s hit. The video quickly went viral and inspired a number of responses from the millennials that grew up listening to the song.
The clip of the singing tweens eventually reached Cole who was definitely feeling all the love, writing, "awww they looobe me" on her X account.
The R&B singer also shared sentiments from fans who grew up with the song. "Man what they know about this song!? My ass is taken back by them knowing all the damn words and vibing so hard with it! This was my shit back in the day," wrote one fan. "@KeyshiaCole raised us now the generation too," wrote another.
DJ Brotha Reese, whose TikTok has racked up over 740,000 views, weighed in on the response to the clip, writing, "I have to admit, I was surprised that the little homie on the shoulders requested the song then to hear everyone singing their hearts out. Wild but proud! I love that R&B is still powerful. LOVE WINS!"
Cole's "Love" joins other throwback singles that have resonated success with Gen Z audiences including Ne-Yo's 2007 single "Because of You" and Miguel's 2010 track "Sure Thing."