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Kesha in a white feathered outfit, Cassie in a sleek black dress with slicked-back hair.
Music

Kesha Gets Emotional Discussing Friendship With Cassie: ‘I’m So Happy for Her’

The singer reflected on Cassie supporting her during a sold-out Madison Square Garden performance.

Mark Elibert68 days ago
American actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston, American actress, director, and producer, Courteney Cox and American actress, comedian, writer, and producer, Lisa Kudrow of the television comedy, Friend's pose for a portrait during an NBC Press Tour Party on January 9, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Says the ‘Friends’ Writers Were ‘Mean’ to the Cast: ‘It Was Intense’

‘The guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney,’ she said.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
Fetty Wap wearing a peach hoodie and black headscarf is speaking into a microphone, smiling and winking.
Music

Fetty Wap Says Once Gave a Friend $1 Million and They No Longer Speak

The rapper recalls giving away his first million-dollar check out of loyalty, and losing the relationship.

Mark Elibert100 days ago
Lisa Kudrow smiling.
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Says She Wasn’t 'Adorable' Enough for Rom-Coms During ‘Friends’ Era

She also recalled being labeled the 'sixth Friend' and underestimated by her own team during the show's peak.

Simone Torn101 days ago
Lisa Kudrow in 2026.
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Says ‘Nobody Cared About Me’ on ‘Friends’

‘There was no vision for me,’ she said of how she was viewed during the show’s early years.

Simone Torn102 days ago
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Lisa Kudrow poses with co-star Dan Bucatinsky
Pop Culture

Fans Are Split on ‘The Comeback’ Season 3 Premiere

Viewers are reacting to the Season 3 premiere of ‘The Comeback,’ with some praising Lisa Kudrow’s return and others calling the episode underwhelming.

Simone Torn114 days ago
Lisa Kudrow and Julian Stern attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's 'The Comeback' at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Is Now Working With the Son She Was Pregnant With on ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow stars in ‘The Comeback’ alongside her son Julian Stern, marking a full-circle moment decades after she was pregnant with him during ‘Friends.’

Holly Riordan115 days ago
Ashley Nicole Moss and Cam Newton attend the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party at Illuminarium on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Ashley Nicole on Cam Newton Saying He Can’t Have Platonic Friendships With Women: ‘This Is Awkward'

"I don't have women around me that I'm cool with that I don't have plans on stabbing," said Newton.

Joe Price165 days ago
A man with gray hair and a beard stands beside Jennifer Aniston, who has long blonde hair, at an event.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston's Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis Opens Up About How They Began Dating

Jim Curtis is finally revealing how he and Jennifer Aniston’s romance officially began.

Helen Storms172 days ago
Fetty Wap, with long dreadlocks, smiles in a hoodie. 50 Cent, wearing a cap and chain, smiles on stage.
Music

Fetty Wap Says 50 Cent Supported Him in Prison and Sent Money: 'He Didn’t Shy Off'

The rapper opened up on 'The Breakfast Club' about loyalty, tough love, and rebuilding after incarceration.

Mark Elibert188 days ago
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Wale in a purple outfit and sunglasses; Solange Knowles in a sheer black top, posing separately.
Music

Wale Addresses Speculation He Dated Solange, Says They Were Just ‘Real Good Friends'

Wale denied ever dating Solange Knowles despite past speculation.

Mark Elibert211 days ago
Cam'ron and Mac Miller
Music

Cam’ron Looks Back on His Friendship With Mac Miller: 'He Was Just a Cool Dude'

Cam and Mac collaborated a few times, on songs like “Ignorant” and “Dig That.”

tara mahadevan214 days ago
Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Attends ‘Shrek’-Themed Friendsgiving Dressed as Dragon

The actress also spent the holiday weekend with her rumored boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

tara mahadevan227 days ago
Wale in a purple camo hoodie and sunglasses, J. Cole in a red jersey with "DREAMER" text.
Music

Wale Explains Why He Stopped Confiding in Industry Peers After J. Cole Released “False Prophets”

Wale recalls opening up to Kendrick and Cole, only for “False Prophets” to drop the next day.

Mark Elibert239 days ago

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