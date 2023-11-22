Two Beauty Influencers and a Boyfriend: A Viral Friendship Breakup Story

Two TikTok creators have had their friendship breakup go viral after they shared conflicting stories of why they're no longer friends.

In a "Get Ready With Me" video shared on TikTok earlier this month, beauty influencer Kelly Kim mixed things up from her usual routine by sharing why she decided to ghost one of her friends. "I've never ever in my life had to cut out a person cold turkey, and I've never had to go through a friendship breakup," she began. "The day that she met my boyfriend, or like [a] couple days into it, she added him to her close friend [Instagram] Story and just started posting random TMIs [too much information) on her Stories. Like an attention trap, not even a thirst trap."

Kim added that her friend salaciously added him to her close friends on her Instagram Stories before she started dating her boyfriend. "But like, everyone knew that we were into each other," she continued. "She borrowed my boyfriend's hoodie when we were all over at his house 'cause she was cold. And then she took the hoodie home, which is fine. ... But she [continued] to wear that hoodie for the next two weeks and post all about it on social media."

Kim said that after the incident, her friend started to "randomly show her love for the brand that my boyfriend likes," despite apparently never talking about the brand in her life before. She accused her friend of "spending hours getting ready to see him" and telling a mutual friend that she "thinks he's cute." But the part that has gotten a lot of attention online, specifically, is Kim's accusation that she gifted her boyfriend a sandwich that he mentioned he liked.

"Honestly, I don't blame you, girl, my boyfriend is cute," she concluded. "I just hope you can find a new man to buy sandwiches for every morning."