NYFW Fight: Doorperson Goes Viral for Telling Influencer the 'Only Time She Got F*cked Was by Genetics'

Footage of the incident was shared on social media with Kelle saying, “You’re from Canada so you don’t fucking know, that’s why you’re not coming in. You’re not welcome because I don’t like you. Catch your flight.”

The woman shouts, “You are not the PR person.” “I am a PR person, you dumb fuck,” Kelle replied.

The clip cuts to the influencer putting her hand in Kelle’s face and pointing her finger at Kelle. It’s not clear what she says during that part of the encounter as the crowd around them began to audibly react.

“The last time you got fucked was by genetics,” Kelle says. The response from onlookers drowned out the influencer’s retort.

“Safe flight!” Kelle yells. “What did you get out of that?” she responds.

“You’re leaving, mission accomplished,” Kelle says before returning to their post.

Tiktok user Shopsyro, who provided the footage that has racked nearly 10 million views on the platform, uploaded a separate video providing more context on what led the two to the exchange.