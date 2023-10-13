Viral Story About Date Ditching Woman After She Crushed 48 Oysters Sparks Hilarious Reactions

A woman has gone viral after sharing her alleged experience when she went on a date only to get ditched and stuck with the $180 bill.

TikTok users @equanaaa and her unidentified companion went to Fontaine's Oyster House in Atlanta, Georgia where she proceeded to knock back plate after plate of oysters. Taking full advantage of the establishment's $15-per-dozen deal on oysters that day, she ended up housing 48 oysters, in addition to crab cakes and steamed red potatoes.

Her date allegedly told her that he was going to the bathroom and never returned. "Running out on a tab is crazyyy," she later texted him, to which he responded, "I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food," adding, "I can cashapp the total for the drinks."