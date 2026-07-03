Golf

Golf is a precision sport in which players use clubs to hit a ball into a series of holes across a course in as few strokes as possible. The game traces its modern origins to 15th-century Scotland and is now governed globally by the R&A and the USGA, with professional competition organized primarily through the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The four major championships — the Masters, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the PGA Championship — serve as the sport's highest-profile events each season. Tiger Woods redefined what golf's cultural ceiling could look like, drawing mainstream and crossover audiences to the sport in a way no player had before, and that expansion has continued through figures like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Complex covers golf at the intersection of sport, style, and culture — from major tournament coverage to the sport's growing presence in streetwear and hip-hop.

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Jerry Rice.
Sports

Jerry Rice Chases After Heckler at Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament

The NFL legend wasn't about to let a spectator's sarcastic comments go unanswered.

Will Lavin1 day ago
Lamine Yamal.
Sports

Lamine Yamal's Little Brother Keyne Can't Figure Out Golf in Adorable Topgolf Clip

The Barcelona star posted the family outing to his Instagram Stories, and the footage of little Keyne's frustrated swings spread fast across social platforms.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Membership Revoked After Alleged Inappropriate Misconduct with Employee
Sports

Phil Mickelson No Longer a Member of Elite Golf Club After Misconduct Claim

Inside the private California club’s investigation, the employee’s report, and how the decision to remove the LIV Golf star unfolded.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Schoolboy Q.
Music

Schoolboy Q Says He Quit Smoking Weed to Inspire His Kids: 'You Can Do Anything'

Speaking with J.R. Smith, the TDE rapper's decision to kick the habit came after he had been smoking weed his "whole life."

Joe Price64 days ago
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods smile during a practice round prior to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 1, 2018 in Akron, Ohio.
Pop Culture

Phil Mickelson Is Missing the Masters Due to a Personal Health Matter

Neither Phil Mickelson or Tiger Woods will be playing in the Masters for the first time since 1994.

Holly Riordan105 days ago
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Tiger Woods of the United States looks on prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 15, 2024 in Troon, Scotland.
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg Defends 'Friend' Tiger Woods After DUI Arrest

'I don’t like kicking a man when he’s down,' Goldberg said. 'I’ll leave that to other folks.'

Holly Riordan106 days ago
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club plays a shot during their TGL presented by SoFi match against the Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 04, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Pop Culture

Tiger Woods’ Ex Kristin Smith Speaks Out After DUI Arrest

Smith said, 'For nearly ten years, I have chosen silence around this situation. That decision wasn’t always easy.'

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Three men wearing "#FREETIGER" shirts with Tiger Woods' face, smiling and making hand gestures, holding drinks outdoors.
Sports

Tiger Woods Fans Show Support for Embattled Golfer by Wearing ‘#Freetiger’ T-Shirts at Houston Open

Supporters of the pro golfer wore the shirts just days after his DUI arrest in Florida.

Alex Ocho110 days ago
Jenny Bae's Promising LPGA Win May Result in $20K St. Jude's Donation
Sports

Jenny Bae’s LPGA Ace at Ford Championship Sparks $20K St. Jude Gift

One perfect swing in the Arizona heat turned Jenny Bae’s hot start into life-changing money for kids battling cancer at St. Jude.

Bernadette Giacomazzo111 days ago
Tiger Woods to Make Triumphant Golf Return at 2026 Jupiter Links
Sports

Tiger Woods Returns for TGL Finals as Jupiter Links Face Elimination

Jupiter lost a late lead in Match 1. Now, Woods replaces Akshay Bhatia in a must-win TGL Finals showdown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo115 days ago
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Travis Kelce Got Chatty with This Golfer—But Not For Reasons You Think
Sports

Travis Kelce Was Spotted Talking to Someone Unexpected at a Florida Golf Event

At a star-studded TGL event in Florida, Travis Kelce was spotted briefly chatting with Kai Trump on the turf.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
Tiger Woods Receives $20M from Atlanta Falcons Owner for Learning Center
Sports

Tiger Woods’ Foundation Lands $20M Pledge From Falcons Owner Arthur Blank

As TGR Foundation hits 30 years, Woods and Falcons owner Arthur Blank align to grow off-course impact and reach more than 3 million young learners.

Bernadette Giacomazzo182 days ago
A black T-shirt featuring DJ Khaled playing golf with the text "Khaled Let's Go Golfing" in colorful letters.
Music

DJ Khaled #LGG Black Tee and We The Best Merch: How to Buy

Shop DJ Khaled's We The Best clothing line, featuring the #LGG tee and other pieces inspired by his golf lifestyle and signature catchphrases.

Complex Staff198 days ago
Tiger Woods Officially Eligible for PGA Tour Champions—Here's What That Means
Sports

Tiger Woods Is Officially Eligible for the PGA Tour Champions

Tiger Woods turned 50 on Tuesday, December 30, making him eligible for the PGA Tour Champions.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
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