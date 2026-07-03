Golf

Golf is a precision sport in which players use clubs to hit a ball into a series of holes across a course in as few strokes as possible. The game traces its modern origins to 15th-century Scotland and is now governed globally by the R&A and the USGA, with professional competition organized primarily through the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The four major championships — the Masters, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the PGA Championship — serve as the sport's highest-profile events each season. Tiger Woods redefined what golf's cultural ceiling could look like, drawing mainstream and crossover audiences to the sport in a way no player had before, and that expansion has continued through figures like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Complex covers golf at the intersection of sport, style, and culture — from major tournament coverage to the sport's growing presence in streetwear and hip-hop.