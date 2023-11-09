Miles Morales NPC TikToker Confronted by Security During Live Recording: 'Imma Do My Own Thing'

TikToker Leaks World, popularly known for his NPC version of Miles Morales, was recently confronted by a security guard for allegedly recording his livestream on private property.

A security guard can be heard off-camera telling Leaks World to relocate because he was filming in a "gray area" where the spot, while not on private property, was still technically off-limits. He showed viewers that he was filming on the sidewalk.

Leaks World maintained a calm demeanor throughout the conversation and mentioned to the guard that he was "here to respect the rules" before explaining what he was doing prior to their discussion.