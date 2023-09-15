Men Won’t Stop Thinking About the Roman F*cking Empire, TikTok Determines

In an interview with The Washington Post, Atur Hulu said he noticed there are a lot more men who express interest in the Roman Empire than there are women. "It is heavily male dominated," said Hulu, whose reenactment society has 16 men and just two women. "I can’t remember a day when I didn’t think about the Roman Empire. … It just fascinates me how different but also how similar the Roman Empire is to our world today.”

British publication The Tab even asked a psychologist what they think about the trend. “One reason why men think about the Roman Empire may be in relation to strength,” said Dr. Alicia Brown. "When we think about this period of time, we tend to conjure up an image of a male gladiator, and a lot of men can consider this to be the ultimate alpha male image. This links back to when we were hunter-gatherers and there needed to be a more dominant male to ward off danger. Although we no longer live in a hunter-gatherer society, our brains are still wired to survival."

Hey, maybe there's a lot of lessons to be learned from the history of ancient Rome. Even Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk—who seem like the type of men to learn the wrong lessons from the Roman Empire—proposed a fight in Rome. Even though it appears the fight isn't happening anymore, it's safe to bet they're thinking about Rome daily, too.