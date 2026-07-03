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In a generational rematch against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday (Nov. 15), the British boxer Conor Benn talks exclusively with Complex UK about his new collaboration with Palm Angels x Everlast, and his new approach to the fight this time around.Jude Yawson
Sports
Red Owl Boxing's Zsolt Daranyi on Having Lennox Lewis in His Corner: 'He's the Greatest Heavyweight'
Complex Canada sat down with Daranyi before this Saturday’s Boxfest IV in Brampton and on DAZN to discuss his ambitions and having Lennox Lewis in his corner.Alex Narvaez
Life
Video Shows Waffle House Employee Casually Deflecting Thrown Chair During Brawl, and People Are Losing It
A viral video taken at a Texas Waffle House shows a customer hurling a metal chair at an employee who casually blocks it and tosses it aside.taramhdvn
Finish him! Here are the most brutal fighters in Mortal Kombat. We're celebrating the 30th anniversary of a legendary franchise with 11 games and 3 films.ElijahCWatson