Drake Celebrates Three Generations of the Graham Family on Father's Day

Father’s Day, of course, has frequently been a topic in the larger Drakeiverse, including in his and Kendrick Lamar’s recent historic back-and-forth. In the lead-up to the holiday last year, Drake himself took a playful approach by kindly reminding artists influenced by him and his work to wish him well, as he is their dad, artistically speaking.

"A lot of them boys you entertain wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for me so don’t forget to wish me a Happy Father's Day," Drake said at the time.

For Father’s Day 2020, Drake took a different approach, using the opportunity to shout out Jamie Foxx, Lil Wayne, LeBron James, and more for their impact on his life. Earlier that year, Drake had shared the first photos of his son, Adonis, who was first revealed to the world by way of Pusha T’s "The Story of Addison" diss in 2018.