Drake Celebrates Three Generations of the Graham Family on Father's Day

Dennis and Adonis Graham were seen in western-inspired wear in photos shared by Drake.

Jun 17, 2024
The Grahams are celebrating multiple generations.

Sunday, in a timely Father’s Day message shared to his Instagram, Drake gave fans a glimpse at how he and his family rang in the special day. Photos showed the 6 God in an enviable rural setting with his father, Dennis Graham, and son, Adonis. In the caption, Drake acknowledged the personal gravity of moments like these.

"Three generations," the For All the Dogs artist wrote. "Happy Father's Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons."

Drake, Adonis Graham, and Dennis Graham stand together on a lawn. Caption: &quot;Three generations ? Happy Father&#x27;s Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons.&quot;
Image via Drake on Instagram
Drake, Dennis Graham, and Adonis pose for a selfie, smiling. Text reads: &quot;Three generations ? Happy Fathers Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons.&quot;
Image via Drake on Instagram
Drake and a child sit in an off-road vehicle. Caption reads, &quot;Three generations. Happy Fathers Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons.&quot;
Image via Drake on Instagram
Blue balloon letters spelling &quot;DAD&quot; decorate a bar, surrounded by floral arrangements. Caption reads, &quot;Happy Fathers Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons.&quot;
Image via Drake on Instagram

Father’s Day, of course, has frequently been a topic in the larger Drakeiverse, including in his and Kendrick Lamar’s recent historic back-and-forth. In the lead-up to the holiday last year, Drake himself took a playful approach by kindly reminding artists influenced by him and his work to wish him well, as he is their dad, artistically speaking.

"A lot of them boys you entertain wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for me so don’t forget to wish me a Happy Father's Day," Drake said at the time.

For Father’s Day 2020, Drake took a different approach, using the opportunity to shout out Jamie Foxx, Lil Wayne, LeBron James, and more for their impact on his life. Earlier that year, Drake had shared the first photos of his son, Adonis, who was first revealed to the world by way of Pusha T’s "The Story of Addison" diss in 2018.

