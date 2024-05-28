Drake Makes Surprise Appearance at 21 Savage Tour Stop in Toronto

Fans in attendance at 21 Savage’s latest American Dream Tour show in Toronto were given the ultimate regionally befitting surprise on Monday.

As the extremely loud crowd reaction heard in subsequent fan footage makes clear, Drake’s surprise appearance during 21’s headlining set was decidedly well-received, not to mention particularly noteworthy given somewhat recent events. Though not much was said during the Her Loss duo’s time on the stage together Monday night, the 6 God did manage to tuck in a tease of his imminent return.

"One last time please, everybody in this city that we love so much, please make some noise for my motherfuckin’ brother 21 coming out here killing this shit," Drake said at one point. "You know I love y’all. I’ll see you soon. Give 'em one more. You home, right? It’s your city."

21, meanwhile, urged fans to "make some motherfuckin’ noise for the one and only Drake," which is exactly what they did.