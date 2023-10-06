Drake’s ‘For All the Dogs’ Album: Features and Production Credits

Every dog has their day. For many, that day is today.
Drake’s For All the Dogs, featuring cover art designed by his son Adonis, is currently making its way through the world after several weeks of teasing. At one point amid the teasing, claims about a Dogs feature were falsely attributed to Apple Music personality Zane Lowe, who promptly set the record straight in a series of tweets.
For All the Dogs is Drake's eighth solo studio album and follows the "Summer Games" sequel denier's pair of 2022 releases, Honestly, Nevermind and the 21 Savage collab project Her Loss. The latter later birthed the still-in-progress It's All a Blur tour, coverage of which has remained expectedly consistent thanks to tossed bras and surprise guests.
For fans who enjoy taking a closer look at how an album from one of their favorite artists comes together, we've broken down all the features and production credits behind Drake's latest, as adapted from Spotify.
Of note, Kevin Durant is credited as A&R on the album.
See more below and listen to the project here.
Written by: Aubrey Drake Graham, C. Breaux (Frank Ocean), H,. Arsenault, J. Wuihun Ho, Noah "40" Shebib
Produced by Harley Arsenault, Noah "40" Shebib
"Amen" f/ Teezo Touchdown
Written by: A. Graham, B. Scholefield, K. Wright, L.A. Thomas, R. Stanfield
Produced by: Sango, Budgie, Teezo Touchdown
"Calling for You" f/ 21 Savage
Written by: A. Graham, C. Smalls, D. Graue, F. LeBlanc, G. Memishi, J. Milfort, M. McCollum (Lil Yachty), Noah "40" Shebib, R. Cypriano, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph (21 Savage), T. Flores
Produced by: Lil Yachty, Powrtrav, Cash Cobain, Jaystolaa, Noah "40" Shebib, GENT!
"Fear of Heights"
Written by: A. Graham, B. Saint Fort, D. Clemons, D. Ford, M. Joseph, N. Frascona, O. Yildirim, S. Gebrelul
Produced by: OZ, Nik D, Pooh Beatz, xynothing, BNYX®
"Daylight"
Written by: A. Bevilacqua, A. Graham, Adonis G., J. Howard Luellen, M-K. Brown, T. Cremeni
Produced by: Southside, Smatt, T9C, Alessio “Lil Esso” Bevilacqua
"First Person Shooter" f/ J. Cole
Written by: A. Graham, A. Hernandez, Coleman NameI, I De Boni, J. Cole, J. Washington Jr, M. Mule, M. Samuels, O. Yildirim, T.B. Chambers
Produced by: Vinylz, Boi-1da, OZ, Tay Keith, Coleman, FNZ
"IDGAF" f/ Yeat
Written by: A. Graham, B. Saint Fort, J. Taylor, N. Smith, N. Winstone, S. Shah
Produced by: BNYX®, Sebastian Shah
"7969 Santa" f/ Teezo Touchdown & Snoop Dogg
Written by: A. Graham, A. Lustig, B. Saint Fort, J. Sweet, K. Cozart, L.A. Thomas, N. Lieberthal, T. Lament Taylor, T. Pittman
Produced by: nyan, Alex Lustig, Jahaan Sweet, BNYX®
"Slime You Out" f/ SZA
Written by: A. Graham, B. Saint Fort, C. Powell, D. Tennant, G. Lapointe, N. Cadastre, Noah "40" Shebib, S. Rowe
Produced by: Drake, Noel Cadastre, BNYX®Noah "40" ShebibDalton Tennant
"Bahamas Promises"
Written by: A. Graham, J. Swee, tR. Nelson
Produced by: Jahaan Sweet, Ray “Quasi” Nelson
"Tried Our Best"
Written by: A. Graham, J. Sweet, Noah "40" Shebib
Produced by: Jahaan Sweet, Noah "40" Shebib
"Screw the World Interlude"
Written by: A O'Bryant, A. W. Felder, D. Reeves, J C Olivier, J. Hutchins, K. Walker, L. Smith, N. Jones, N. R. Harris, S. Barnes
Produced by: DJ Screw
"Drew a Picasso" f/ Sampha
Written by: A. Graham, D. Wagner, E. Brown, John Alexander Hyszko, K. Karimi, Noah "40" Shebib, P. Campbell, S. Sisay, T. Lumpkins
Produced by: Young Troy, Eli Brown, Tommy Parker, Sauceboy, TheBoyKam, Dnny Phntm, Noah "40" Shebib
"Members Only" f/ PartyNextDoor
Written by: A. Graham, J. Brathwaite, Noah "40" Shebib, S. Vidal
Produced by: Stwo, Noah "40" Shebib
"What Would Pluto Do"
Written by: A. Graham, B. Pepple, B. Saint Fort, G. Memishi, M. McCollum
Produced by: Lil Yachty, GENT!, Bangs, BNYX®
"All the Parties" f/ Chief Keef
A. Graham, B. Saint Fort, Coleman Name, Fierce Name, H. Arsenault, J Dolla Name, M. Bidaye, M. Samuels
Produced by: BNYX®, Maneesh, Harley Arsenault, J Dolla, Boi-1da, Fierce, Coleman
"8am in Charlotte"
Written by: A. Graham, D! Williams, J. Woodland, L. Santi, M. Dragoi, N. Eskridge
Produced by: Conductor Williams, Mario Luciano, Jason Wool
"BBL Love Interlude"
Written by: A. Graham, K. Barua, L.A. Thomas
Produced by: Kid Masterpiece
"Gently" f/ Bad Bunny
Written by: A. Graham, B. Ocasio, D. Blackmon, N. Frascona, O. Yildirim
Produced by: OZ, Nik D, Gordo
"Rich Baby Daddy" f/ Sexyy Red and SZA
Written by: A. Graham, B. Saint Fort, D. Blackmon, D. Ford, F. Welch, I. Summers, J. Klahr, J. Wherry, M. Fellander-Tsai, R. Zastenker, S. Barot, S. Rowe, T. Schaeferdiek, Y. Chain
Produced by: Gordo, Klahr, Richard LIOHN Zastenker, BNYX®, The Loud Pack, Uv killin em, Dougie F
"Another Late Night" f/ Lil Yachty
Written by: A. Graham, D Jackson, M. McCollum
Produced by: Childboy, Lil Yachty
"Away From Home"
Written by: A. Graham, B. Saint Fort, J. Raisen, L. Levine, M. McCollum
Produced by: Lil Yachty, Sad Pony, BNYX®, Justin Raisen, Lukas
"Polar Opposites"
Written by: A. Graham, A. Walters, B. Pepple, G. Memishi, M. McCollum, Noah "40" Shebib, O. Gomez
Produced by: Lil Yachty, GENT!, Bangs, Anthoine Walters, Beatmenace, Noah "40" Shebib