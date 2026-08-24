Rick Ross Invokes Bun B and Pimp C to Clap Back at 50 Cent’s Comments About Aging in Hip-Hop

Rick Ross is pushing back against 50 Cent's argument that hip-hop is inherently a young person's game, and he's using two Southern rap legends to make his point.

Ross recently responded to 50 Cent's thoughts about aging in hip-hop, arguing that certain artists can continue making music for as long as their fans want to hear it.

"I saw Curtis Jackson say he ain't doing no music and it makes sense for the music he makes," Ross said, referring to 50 by his government name.

Rozay then turned his attention to UGK, arguing that Southern hip-hop fans would never tell Bun B to hang up the mic because of his age.

"But Bun B just hit the stage, the South won't let Bun B stop rapping," Ross said. "If Pimp C was alive we wouldn't let Pimp C stop rapping, they could put out albums til they're 85 years old."