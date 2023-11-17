Drake's 'For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition' New Tracks: Features and Production Credits

Less than two months after the rollout of Drake's eighth studio album, the dogs are barking again.

The Scary Hours series, now five years deep, continues with the release of For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, a.k.a. Scary Hours 3. On Spotify and Apple Music, the Scary Hours expansion, consisting of six new tracks, is presented as the second half of a two-part album.

Dissection will come soon enough, but on first listen, it's safe to say that the "Summer Games" sequel denier is fully fired up on these new tracks, which arrive during a prolific period the 6 God himself has compared to his 2015/2016 streak.

Below, see the production and feature credits for the six Scary Hours 3 tracks, as adapted from Spotify. For the original Dogs credits, see here.

“Red Button”

Written by A. Graham, M. McCollum, R. Di Melo, S. Wilson

Produced by Ovrkast, Lil Yachty

“Stories About My Brother”

Written by A. Graham, D! Williams, J. Quinn

Produced by Conductor Williams

“The Shoe Fits”

Written by A. Graham, A. Hernandez, J.E. Thomas, M. McCollum, S. Wilson

Produced by Ovrkast, Lil Yachty

“Wick Man”

Written by A. Graham, A. Mamam, K. De Bruyne

Produced by The Alchemist

“Evil Ways” f/ J. Cole

Written by A. Graham, A. Hernandez, A. Sims, C. W. Simmons Jr., D. Bradshaw, I. De Boni, J. Cole, M. Mule, M. Samuels

Produced by Vinylz, Boi-1da, FNZ, Fierce

“You Broke My Heart”

Written by A. Graham, A. Hernandez, A. Morand, F. Wilson, I. De Boni, K. Thomas, M. Mule

Produced by Vinylz, FNZ