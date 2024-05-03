Kendrick Lamar’s “6:16 in LA” Drake Diss Title and Cover Art Theories: Father’s Day, Bible, O.J. Simpson, and More

Kendrick Lamar has given fans plenty to unpack with his second Drake diss "6:16 in LA," and it all starts with the title.

At first glance, "6:16 in LA" appears to be just a reference to Drizzy's fan-favorite timestamp series, which includes songs such as "4PM in Calabasas" and "8AM in Charlotte." But there's more going on there, perhaps most prominently in the significance of "6:16," which could be referencing Proverbs 6:16-19 from the Bible:

There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.

Now if there's anyone who likes stirring up conflict in the hip-hop community, it's Drake. The 6 God has found himself in several high-profile beefs over the years, and right now he's in the middle of a rap civil war that he described as a "twenty-v-one" on "Push Ups," his response to Kendrick's verse on "Like That." Plus, the oldest known fragmented manuscript of the New Testament, Papyrus 115, states that 616 is the number of the beast.

When it comes to the Bible, Kendrick might also be referencing Corinthians 6:16, which reads:

Do you not know that he who unites himself with a prostitute is one with her in body? For it is said, “The two will become one flesh.”

The mother of Drake's son, Adonis, is former adult movie star Sophie Brussaux, who used to perform under the name Rosee Divine.

If we look at 6:16 as a date, June 16, 1971 is the day 2Pac was born. Drake used an AI version of the late rapper to mock Kendrick on his since-deleted diss "Taylor Made Freestyle." Father's Day also lands on June 16th this year in the US, which could be a sign of Kendrick alleging Drake is a deadbeat father. Euphoria, the HBO series on which Drake is an executive producer that was the potential origin of the title of Kendrick's first diss track, premiered on June 16, 2019.

There's also the possibility that the title references the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, a theory that could be further backed by the black glove on the cover art for the track, as pointed out by 9th Wonder. The trial was submitted on June 16, 1994, the same date as Nicole Simpson's funeral. Exactly one year later, on June 16, 1995, former Aris Isotoner executive Richard Rubin testified in court that the infamous gloves Simpson struggled to put on had potentially shrunk 15 percent.