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From Marshawn Kneeland to Lou Gehrig, the history of sports is filled with tragic stories of athletes who died in their prime.Chris Gaine
Pop Culture
Netflix's ‘Love Is Sharing a Password’ Tweet Comes Back to Haunt Streamer as Crackdown Looms
Twitter users are mocking Netflix over the 2017 post as the streaming giant prepares to crack down on password sharing within the United States.Joshua Espinoza
Does nepotism really matter? Does it always amount to more pros than cons? Here, we take a look at rappers who have parents that are rappers.Trace William Cowen
Toronto chef Wallace Wong discusses his viral success on TikTok, family, surviving cancer, and the responsibility he feels to make his Asian community proud.samantha.lui