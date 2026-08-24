When I was traded from the Pacers to the Lakers, me, Brandon Bass, and Lou Williams had a press conference. At the end, they asked if anybody had heard from Kobe, and all three of us looked at each other and said no. It was a funny moment. My agent, David Falk, was like, “Hey, this is how Kobe is. He's gonna push and challenge you. You gotta give it right back to him.”

When I was on the Pacers, and we played L.A., Kobe drove to the basket, pump-faked, jumped into me, and broke my nose. I had to wear a mask for a long time. I broke the ice with him by telling him about the play. He was like, “Next time, get the fuck out the way.”

I had seen the videos of Kobe going at Jeremy Lin and Swaggy P in practice. I was ready for that, but given his age, I can count on one hand the number of times he practiced with us. When he did, it’d be the last 15-20 minutes of scrimmaging. And the intensity rose so much. There was something in the air when Kobe came to practice.

There was a tough game in Orlando where we were up by one on the last play of the game. Nikola Vučević catches it with his back to the basket, turns, fades away, and hits the game-winner. I was so down on myself. I went to this restaurant called Crest with my father-in-law, and all of a sudden, I saw the team’s security come in to get a table for Kobe. He came up to me, like, “What you upset for?” I was like, “I played good defense—I had my hand right there on the contest—and he hit the shot in my face.” Kobe looked at me without blinking and was like, “Roy, what do you do when you take a shit? You flush and move on.” That's as straight as he was.

Kobe was definitely a deep thinker. On the team plane, it went by seniority: the front of the plane is for players, the middle is for coaches, and the back is for media and training staff. He always had two seats; most of the time, Rob Lara, his security, would sit next to him, and they would talk. Sometimes he would tell me to come sit next to him, and I would just pick his brain. He told me he wrote a lot—he would listen to his daughters tell stories before bedtime and write all that stuff down. The 2016 election was coming up, so we talked heavily about politics. I felt like I was getting to know him. Not on a super personal level, but he was letting me in.

I remember during his final game he went to the scorer's table and subbed himself into the game—he didn't even talk to [Coach Byron] Scott. That was something I had never seen before. Seeing that, it felt like something special was happening.

The number of grown men—players and coaches—from the Jazz running to get Kobe to sign something was crazy. But the first person I saw standing outside the locker room was Kanye West. I was like, “Yo, y'all making Kanye wait out here?”



