Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is an American actor, singer, comedian, and producer who first gained attention on *In Living Color* in the early 1990s. He won an Academy Award for his transformative portrayal of Ray Charles in *Ray*, demonstrating his dramatic depth. Beyond acting, Foxx has released R&B albums like *Unpredictable*, combining soulful vocals with hip-hop influences that showcase his range. Foxx’s career took a defining turn with his move into dramatic roles, opening doors to projects like *Django Unchained* that challenged traditional leading-man expectations. At the same time, his music collaborations with artists like Kanye West have positioned him as a versatile figure navigating both Hollywood and the contemporary music scene.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: T.I. performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

T.I. And Jamie Foxx Performed With Their Kids at the Bet Awards

T.I. brought his son, King, out for his performance, while Foxx introduced Kehlani with his daughter, Anelise Bishop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson each wearing distinctive outfits.
Pop Culture

Watch Jamie Foxx's Spot-On 'Inside the NBA' Impressions of Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson

Jamie Foxx did some uncanny impressions of the 'Inside the NBA' cast including Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson Jr.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Jamie Foxx performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Expecting Child With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Huckstepp supported the Academy Award winner through his 2023 brain bleed that caused a stroke.

Jaelani Turner-Williams66 days ago
Jamie Foxx attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Performs ‘Gold Digger’ After DJ Khaled Pulls Him From Crowd at Carbone Beach

What started as a four-course dinner on the sand turned into a surprise set with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, and DJ Khaled during F1 weekend in Miami.

Maggie Ekberg74 days ago
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Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino at a "Django Unchained" event, with a red background. Tarantino is playfully pointing.
Pop Culture

'Django Unchained' and 'Zorro' Crossover Movie in the Works: What to Know

The film is based on the 'Django/Zorro' comic series, co-written by Tarantino.

Trace William Cowen81 days ago
Two men on stage with a microphone, Tank (right) in a black shirt and white pants speaking, and Tyrese (left) in a black jacket smiling.
Music

Tank and Tyrese's 'VERZUZ' Event: Here's Everything That Went Down

From a surprise appearance by Jamie Foxx to Tank clowning on Tyrese for his turtleneck, the latest 'VERZUZ' event was another winner.

Joe Price113 days ago
Jamie Foxx in a red jacket, Will Smith in a black coat, and Michael B. Jordan holding an award in a suit.
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx and Will Smith Congratulate Michael B. Jordan for His Oscar Win: 'An Amazing Actor'

In his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Oscars, Jordan gave shout outs to Foxx and Smith.

Joe Price123 days ago
jamie foxx
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Says Man Who Said N-Word During Michael B. Jordan’s BAFTAs Presentation ‘Meant That SH*T’

A man yelled a racist slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage.

danbarna145 days ago
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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Druski and Chloe Bailey attend his exclusive screening for Season 2 Premiere of "Coulda Been Love" Series presented by Tequila Don Julio & Buffalo Wild Wings at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 11, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Druski Brings Out Chloe Bailey, Jamie Foxx, More for 'Coulda Been Love 2' Premiere

The new season of the viral dating show kicked off at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese Theater.

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a white outfit with a sleek hairstyle, and Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Quotes Kanye West's "Gold Digger" While Talking GOAT Legal Advice: 'We Want Prenup!'

The 2005 hit appeared on Ye's sophomore album 'Late Registration.'

Trace William Cowen254 days ago
Left: Jamie Foxx in a white suit, smiling. Right: GloRilla performing, wearing a colorful jacket and holding a microphone.
Music

Jamie Foxx Defends GloRilla After an Object Was Thrown at Her During a Halloween Party

Foxx told the crowd he was "so disappointed" in them.

Alex Ocho264 days ago
L.A. District Attorney Declines Charges in Mr. Chow Attack on Jamie Foxx
Pop Culture

L.A. Prosecutors Drop Case in Glass-Throwing Incident That Injured Jamie Foxx

The Oscar-winning actor required stitches after a glass-throwing incident in December 2024.

Bernadette Giacomazzo273 days ago
Druski arrives at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Druski Asks ‘Am I Canceled?’ Following 'Proud to Be American' Skit

The comedian dropped off a hilarious new skit that showed him mocking overly patriotic and racist people.

tara mahadevan316 days ago
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CARDIFF, WALES - AUGUST 25: Will Smith performs onstage during a concert at Cardiff Castle on August 25, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 09: Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx attend 13th Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala Honoring Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, And Joe Torre at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Calls on Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx to Join 'Frolicking' Challenge

The actor's "core Blackness" was "blocking" him from doing the challenge on his own.

Jaelani Turner-Williams316 days ago

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