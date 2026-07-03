Dennis Graham

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black shirt and jewelry, with a blue-lit background.
Music

Drake Finally Drops 'Iceman,' Plus 2 Other New Projects: Everything You Need to Know

2025 came and went without a new solo album from Drake, only for 2026 to bring three new projects from the 6 god.

Trace William Cowen64 days ago
Drake wearing a black leather jacket, standing in a crowded venue.
Music

Drake Again Teases 'Iceman' With Cryptic Update: 'What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying'

Drake's first new solo album since 2023 is expected to arrive this year.

Trace William Cowen137 days ago
Drake.
Music

Drake Rings in 39th Birthday With Bahamas Celebration as Wait for 'Iceman' Continues

"What a time to celebrate with the ones you love," Drizzy's dad, Dennis Graham, said of the getaway.

Trace William Cowen267 days ago
Advertisement
Drake, in a white tuxedo, speaks at a microphone. Beside him, a man in a purple suit and white hat holds an award.
Music

Drake Calls Dad Dennis Graham His ‘Favorite Singer’ During Birthday Party Duet

The 6 God sang two songs with his dad onstage.

Mark Elibert617 days ago
Drake and dad
Music

Drake and His Dad Crash Jazz Performance in Toronto, Sing Duet With Backing Band

The father-son duo sang a rendition of T-Bone Walker’s 1947 hit song, “Stormy Monday.”

tara mahadevan642 days ago
Drake, his son Adonis, and Dennis Graham are standing together outdoors. Drake and Dennis wear cowboy hats, while Adonis is in a cowboy outfit with blue boots
Music

Drake Celebrates Three Generations of the Graham Family on Father's Day

Dennis and Adonis Graham were seen in western-inspired wear in photos shared by Drake.

Trace William Cowen761 days ago
Two men posing for a photo, one in a purple suit and hat with a bow tie, the other in a black short-sleeved shirt
Music

Drake’s Dad Addresses People Using His Son’s Name for Clout Following Kendrick Diss

Metro Boomin and Future released their collab album 'We Don't Trust You,' and it's caused quite a stir.

tara mahadevan845 days ago
Advertisement
drake and joe budden are pictured
Music

Drake Continues to Diss Joe Budden, Says He’s Grateful He Doesn’t Have to Use 'Best Buy Podcast Mics'

The 'For All the Dogs' rollout brought with it some criticism over Drake's approach at this point in his career, including from Budden.

Trace William Cowen1013 days ago
Music

Drake's Dad, Dennis Graham, To Host 'Stormy Monday's' Radio Show On SiriusXM

The show got its name from a Rogers series from the 1990s in which Graham made an appearance.

Louis Pavlakos1034 days ago
Music

Drake Thanks Dad as Dennis Graham Promises ‘For All the Dogs’ Album Is ‘What We’ve Been Waiting For’

“I had the pleasure of sitting in my son’s dressing room and listening to this new album," 68-year-old Graham shared, "and I must say that it is some of the best music that I’ve heard him do."

Zach Dionne1046 days ago
Music

Drake’s Dad Trolls Rapper by Giving Him a Massive Bra on Stage During Show

Dennis Graham commissioned the comedically large bra from Tronto-based designer Zoba Martin.

Joshua Espinoza1066 days ago
Music

Watch Drake's Dad Offer Sage Advice to Fan Who Asked If He Thinks He Can Have a Child One Day

Dennis Graham did not mince his words during the interaction.

Joe Price1088 days ago
Advertisement
drake and his dad are pictured
Music

Report: Investigation Launched After Drake’s Dad Receives Worrisome Calls and Text From Stranger

According to a report, Dennis Graham notified police after getting the "disturbing" calls late at night.

Trace William Cowen1100 days ago
Music

Drake Receives Key to Shelby County, Memphis

The Toronto rapper spent many summers there with his father, Dennis Graham.

Brad Callas1117 days ago
Dennis Graham and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Music

Drake Shares His Dad's DNA Results Showing Nigerian Ancestry: 'Does This Mean I'm Naija Man Finally?'

Drake revealed his father Dennis Graham’s DNA results, which show lineage from countries like Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Scotland, Mali, and more.

Joe Price1167 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App