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Drake Finally Drops 'Iceman,' Plus 2 Other New Projects: Everything You Need to Know
2025 came and went without a new solo album from Drake, only for 2026 to bring three new projects from the 6 god.
Drake's Dad, Dennis Graham, Puts Fan in Place for 'Weird' Criticism: 'You Know Nothing'
Meanwhile, the wait for 'Iceman' continues.
Drake Again Teases 'Iceman' With Cryptic Update: 'What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying'
Drake's first new solo album since 2023 is expected to arrive this year.
Drake Rings in 39th Birthday With Bahamas Celebration as Wait for 'Iceman' Continues
"What a time to celebrate with the ones you love," Drizzy's dad, Dennis Graham, said of the getaway.
Drake’s Dad on Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" Grammys Victory: 'Don’t Care Nothing About That Sh*t'
Kendrick's Drake-dissing hit took home five Grammys on Sunday.
Drake Calls Dad Dennis Graham His ‘Favorite Singer’ During Birthday Party Duet
The 6 God sang two songs with his dad onstage.
Drake and His Dad Crash Jazz Performance in Toronto, Sing Duet With Backing Band
The father-son duo sang a rendition of T-Bone Walker’s 1947 hit song, “Stormy Monday.”
Drake Celebrates Three Generations of the Graham Family on Father's Day
Dennis and Adonis Graham were seen in western-inspired wear in photos shared by Drake.
Drake’s Dad Addresses People Using His Son’s Name for Clout Following Kendrick Diss
Metro Boomin and Future released their collab album 'We Don't Trust You,' and it's caused quite a stir.
Drake's Dad Allowed Entry Into Canada for First Time in 'Over 15 Years,' Rapper Shares Photo of Parents at His House
The rapper split his time between Toronto and Memphis as a child.
Drake Continues to Diss Joe Budden, Says He’s Grateful He Doesn’t Have to Use 'Best Buy Podcast Mics'
The 'For All the Dogs' rollout brought with it some criticism over Drake's approach at this point in his career, including from Budden.
Drake's Dad, Dennis Graham, To Host 'Stormy Monday's' Radio Show On SiriusXM
The show got its name from a Rogers series from the 1990s in which Graham made an appearance.
Drake Thanks Dad as Dennis Graham Promises ‘For All the Dogs’ Album Is ‘What We’ve Been Waiting For’
“I had the pleasure of sitting in my son’s dressing room and listening to this new album," 68-year-old Graham shared, "and I must say that it is some of the best music that I’ve heard him do."
Drake’s Dad Trolls Rapper by Giving Him a Massive Bra on Stage During Show
Dennis Graham commissioned the comedically large bra from Tronto-based designer Zoba Martin.
Watch Drake's Dad Offer Sage Advice to Fan Who Asked If He Thinks He Can Have a Child One Day
Dennis Graham did not mince his words during the interaction.
Report: Investigation Launched After Drake’s Dad Receives Worrisome Calls and Text From Stranger
According to a report, Dennis Graham notified police after getting the "disturbing" calls late at night.
Drake Receives Key to Shelby County, Memphis
The Toronto rapper spent many summers there with his father, Dennis Graham.
Drake Shares His Dad's DNA Results Showing Nigerian Ancestry: 'Does This Mean I'm Naija Man Finally?'
Drake revealed his father Dennis Graham’s DNA results, which show lineage from countries like Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Scotland, Mali, and more.