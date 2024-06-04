Drake, Ice Spice, and More Up for Kids' Choice Awards This Year

Drake and Ice Spice are both among the artists who stand to bag a Kids’ Choice Awards trophy this year.

Tuesday, Nickelodeon announced the full class of 2024 hopefuls, more than 50 of whom are first-time nominees. Naturally, our nation’s leading icons of sustaining friendship and aquatic ingenuity, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, are set to host the proceedings, which will premiere live from Bikini Bottom on July 13.

The Nick team is promising a "slime-filled" and "immersive" viewing experience, complete with a presumably stacked lineup of musical performances and presenters. As for the SpongeBob focus, that's due to this July marking 25 years since the beloved series first premiered on the network.