GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Ebro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'

The radio host is questioning who still has beef with Drake, arguing they’ve all accomplished their goal.

Apple Music's Ebro Darden during a press conference at the Mascone Center during Super Bowl week in San Francisco. Picture date: Thursday February 5, 2026. LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kindell Buchanan/PA Images via Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Ebro Darden was left puzzled by Drake’s freestyle diss in his comeback livestream over the weekend.

During the Saturday (August 8) stream in partnership with Kick and Stake, the Iceman rapper singled out the Jay-Z-founded Roc Nation, and issued a veiled warning to his unnamed rap rivals. Since 2024, the likes of ASAP Rocky, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and more went after Drake on wax and social media amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"These guys are dropping albums, it's like, hello and goodbye," Drake rapped during the stream. "And careful with that reply because the pen isn't dry."

On the Monday (August 10) episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Ebro expressed confusion over the verse, believing that the beefs were over.

“The people who already wanted to come after him went after him. It already happened,” Ebro said around the 32-minute mark of the video below. “I thought we all had said the battles were over and we were moving on to enjoy music. I thought this was already discussed. Did I miss something?”

Ebro went on to reference Drake’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U hit single “Nokia,” which didn’t touch on the beefs, while his new album, Iceman, does.

“Who is he speaking to? Who are these individuals who would want to go after him still?”

Some believe that Drake could be targeting ASAP Rocky, who shares three children with Rihanna, who the five-time Grammy winner briefly dated in the 2010s. Since the release of his fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky has verbalized wanting smoke with his once-friend, and recently told Jason Lee that he’s willing to fight The Boy “bare knuckles like the Irish.”

Related Stories

Drake
Music

Drake Admits He's Been Cheated on Before: 'What Can You Do?'

"Life is trial and error," Drizzy said.

Trey Alston1 day ago
Split image. Left: Peter Rosenberg with a bald head and beard, wearing a black jacket. Right: Ebro Darden with a beard, wearing a patterned sweater and cap.
Pop Culture

Peter Rosenberg Jumps on Netflix Documentary TikTok Trend to Joke About Ebro On-Air Argument

The "Surviving Ebro" spoof comes after Ebro told Rosenberg he "doesn't have money to invest" during a heated podcast exchange that led to insults.

Alex Ocho26 days ago
Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg are posing together. Darden wears a light blue Royals jersey and cap, Rosenberg wears glasses and a dark jacket.
Pop Culture

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Get Into Heated Podcast Fight Over Investments

"You don't have money to invest," Ebro repeated during Tuesday's livestream of his "Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show" podcast.

Alex Ocho27 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicEbro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'
4
StyleTallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make
5
MusicIs Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation
6
MusicDrake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App