Ebro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'

On the Monday (August 10) episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Ebro expressed confusion over the verse, believing that the beefs were over. “The people who already wanted to come after him went after him. It already happened,” Ebro said around the 32-minute mark of the video below. “I thought we all had said the battles were over and we were moving on to enjoy music. I thought this was already discussed. Did I miss something?”

Ebro went on to reference Drake’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U hit single “Nokia,” which didn’t touch on the beefs, while his new album, Iceman, does. “Who is he speaking to? Who are these individuals who would want to go after him still?” Some believe that Drake could be targeting ASAP Rocky, who shares three children with Rihanna, who the five-time Grammy winner briefly dated in the 2010s. Since the release of his fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky has verbalized wanting smoke with his once-friend, and recently told Jason Lee that he’s willing to fight The Boy “bare knuckles like the Irish.”