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Drake References Roc Nation Subpoenas and Warns Rappers

It sounds like Drake's ready to hop back in the booth to battle.

Drake
Image via Simone Joyner / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Drake’s return to Kick gave the internet plenty to chew on, including a reference to Roc Nation subpoenas and a stark warning to any rapper who wants to beef with him on wax.

During the livestream on Saturday (Aug. 8), Drake said, “GGs the ROC NATION subpoenas about to be cleared."

He followed the remark with a laugh, adding ambiguity about whether it was a genuine taunt, gallows humor about his ongoing legal situation, or something else entirely. He did not elaborate on which subpoenas he meant.

Elsewhere in the stream, the Iceman artist brought up any rapper considering a response to him.

"These guys are dropping albums, it's like, hello and goodbye," he said. "And careful with that reply because the pen isn't dry."

The two moments could or couldn’t be connected. As far as the Roc Nation comment goes, Drake has an active defamation lawsuit appeal involving the company and UMG.

And when it comes to his ability to record a response, again, Drake doesn’t name any names. But Jay-Z is the only rapper who flipped one of Drizzy’s lyrics in a viral freestyle in recent months.

Another notable moment in the stream came when Drake seemingly snuck in a diss to Lil Yachty while explaining how he’d celebrate Stake’s 10th anniversary. Drake said he’d be “on a yacht, even though I hate boats.”

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