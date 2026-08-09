Drake References Roc Nation Subpoenas and Warns Rappers

Drake’s return to Kick gave the internet plenty to chew on, including a reference to Roc Nation subpoenas and a stark warning to any rapper who wants to beef with him on wax.

During the livestream on Saturday (Aug. 8), Drake said, “GGs the ROC NATION subpoenas about to be cleared."

He followed the remark with a laugh, adding ambiguity about whether it was a genuine taunt, gallows humor about his ongoing legal situation, or something else entirely. He did not elaborate on which subpoenas he meant.