ASAP Rocky Seemingly Suggests He's Willing to Fight Drake 'Bare Knuckles Like the Irish'

ASAP Rocky has more to say about Drake.
In a newly released Jason Lee interview teaser, Rocky seemingly suggests he wouldn’t be opposed to a celebrity boxing match-style fight against the Iceman artist. Worth pointing out here, of course, is that this is merely a teaser, and the full context of the remarks in question remains unspecified for now.
In the minute-long teaser, which arrives ahead of the interview’s Aug. 5 launch, Rocky is asked if he “watched that celebrity boxing match.” The exact match isn’t revealed.
“I did,” Rocky, who recently wrapped North American tour dates in support of Don’t Be Dumb and is set to kick off a run of European dates this month, said.
“Would you fight Drake?” Lee asked as a follow-up, which, unless some surreptitious editing has occurred in the interview teaser, was met with Rocky offering the following:
“Bare knuckles like the Irish.”
Though the two collaborated earlier in their careers, things have significantly soured between Rocky and Drake in more recent years. Examples of this souring being documented in song include (but are not limited to) lines on the 2023 For All the Dogs track “Fear of Heights” that were perceived as subliminal digs at Rihanna, and more recently, lyrics from Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb highlight “Stole Ya Flow” and Drake’s Iceman two-parter “Burning Bridges.”
2026 has been kind to Rocky and Drake both, as the once-friendly artists have each netted No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200. Rocky also has another No. 1 to his name this year thanks to Complex’s ranking of the 35 best-dressed New York rappers of all time. See the full list here.