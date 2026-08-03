ASAP Rocky Seemingly Suggests He's Willing to Fight Drake 'Bare Knuckles Like the Irish'

ASAP Rocky has more to say about Drake. In a newly released Jason Lee interview teaser, Rocky seemingly suggests he wouldn’t be opposed to a celebrity boxing match-style fight against the Iceman artist. Worth pointing out here, of course, is that this is merely a teaser, and the full context of the remarks in question remains unspecified for now.

In the minute-long teaser, which arrives ahead of the interview’s Aug. 5 launch, Rocky is asked if he “watched that celebrity boxing match.” The exact match isn’t revealed.

“I did,” Rocky, who recently wrapped North American tour dates in support of Don’t Be Dumb and is set to kick off a run of European dates this month, said. “Would you fight Drake?” Lee asked as a follow-up, which, unless some surreptitious editing has occurred in the interview teaser, was met with Rocky offering the following: “Bare knuckles like the Irish.”