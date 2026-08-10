Brad Pitt Says He Briefly Considered Taking His Life: ‘The Pain Was So Oppressive’

Brad Pitt considers himself an “optimist,” but at one point in his life, the actor contemplated taking his life.

The two-time Academy Award winner expounded on his past grief in a new Esquire cover story, published Monday (August 10). Although Pitt didn’t name where his period of depression stemmed from, the actor has been in a lengthy legal battle with his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie in the years since their 2019 divorce after five years of marriage.

While their children, both biological and adopted, have petitioned to drop ‘Pitt’ as their surname, Pitt has filed to obtain records of Jolie’s income between 2017 to 2021. The conflict regards the sale of Jolie’s stake in their French winery company Château Miraval, which the ex-spouses co-owned from 2008 to 2021. Since 2022, Pitt, 62, has been in a relationship with jewelry entrepreneur Ines de Ramon, 33.

Pitt told Esquire that he was “never suicidal in any way” and that thoughts about taking his life were not in his “makeup.”

“In fact, if I have any afflictions, it’s probably being a congenital optimist. Which has helped many times, and it’s also gotten me—I’ve walked foolishly head-on into a Mack truck because of my optimism,” he continued. “Or, as my forever-funny friend David Fincher will say, Yeah, you see the glass as half full, but it’s half full of urine.”