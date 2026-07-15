Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Get Into Heated Podcast Fight Over Investments

The exchange spiraled as Rosenberg called Ebro’s comments disrespectful and “bitchy,” prompting Ebro to call him “a bitch,” “a hoe,” and “a pussy,” with Laura Stylez stepping in to say they both sounded out of pocket and Rosenberg later clarifying his issue was with Ebro’s framing, not his own finances.

Ebro argued that investing with someone doesn’t compromise your ability to criticize them and repeatedly told Rosenberg he “doesn’t have money to invest,” while Rosenberg insisted he does invest, just in more traditional vehicles and without industry connections.

During a live episode of The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, a debate about Charlamagne Tha God’s alleged Roc Nation casino investment turned into a heated on-air fight between Ebro and Peter Rosenberg over what it means to “have money to invest.”

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg went at each other during their live podcast after a debate over Charlamagne Tha God's alleged Roc Nation investments turned into a heated argument. On Tuesday’s (July 14) episode of The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, what began as a discussion about the viral conversation between Charlamagne Tha God and Akademiks’ recent sit-down interview escalated into a personal on-air clash. Ebro ended up calling Rosenberg a “bitch, a "hoe," and a “pussy" during a dispute over investing, money, and industry relationships. Near the 32-minute mark in the video linked below, Rosenberg questioned whether Charlamagne's involvement in Roc Nation’s bid for a Times Square casino created a conflict, while Ebro argued that investing with someone does not automatically mean a person is no longer able to criticize them.

"Being invited if you have money [and] being invited to make an investment in things is something that people with money do. Doesn't mean that you're necessarily in with a particular person because you made an investment," Ebro explained. Ebro also said he has invested in businesses with people he has disagreed with. “If I make a legitimate investment in something and I put my money up and it's there's documents signed, I say what the fuck I want to say. You know what I'm saying? It's my money, I can say what the fuck I want to say,” he said. The argument escalated when Ebro told Rosenberg, "You don't have money to invest," and repeated the statement multiple times. Rosenberg pushed back, saying the comment came across as a personal insult.

"Ebro, I have money to invest in things," Rosenberg countered before later adding, "Bro, I have money. I invested in boring places like Edward Jones. I don't call you and your friends, I don't know them." Rosenberg argued that Ebro was confusing not knowing the right people to call with not having money available. "You keep saying 'Have you had money?' No, I have money," Rosenberg said. "I give it to random boring firms, and I invested in little things." Laura Stylez attempted to calm the exchange, telling Ebro, "It makes it sound like Rosenberg's broke," before later telling both hosts, "Both of you guys sound like dicks, just stop." The argument intensified as Rosenberg accused Ebro of being disrespectful.

After Rosenberg called Ebro's behavior "bitchy," Ebro fired back with a series of insults, saying, "You're a bitch, you're a hoe, you know why? Let me tell you why you're a hoe ... 'Cause you called me a bitch for no reason." Rosenberg responded, "I'm going to keep calling you a bitch if you keep saying that. Bro, stop. Stop saying that." Ebro continued arguing that Rosenberg was upset about the criticism because he was not accustomed to making certain types of investments. Later in the exchange, Ebro added, "You're being a hoe, and a bitch, and a pussy about it." Rosenberg argued that Ebro's wording carried a different meaning in a hip-hop space where people often judge others by their money and status. Ebro later explained that he believed Rosenberg was reacting to how people perceive his finances, saying, "I think you're being sensitive about people's perception of your money," and referencing online speculation about Rosenberg's career after the crew was let go by Hot 97 in December.