Don't Be Dumb

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Latest Stories

ASAP Rocky on stage wearing a white outfit and holding a megaphone, with a blue background.
Style

AWGE Plans to Launch Thongs In Response to Viral ASAP Rocky Video: 'You Played Yaself'

Some speculated that a microphone pack or harness resembled a thong in a recent video of ASAP Rocky performing live.

Joe Price26 days ago
A$AP Rocky in a pink suit and Rihanna in a sparkling gown with elaborate headpiece at a formal event, surrounded by photographers.
Music

Rihanna Pulls Up to Support ASAP Rocky at Opening Night of World Tour

The 'Don't Be Dumb'-supporting tour continues this Friday in Cleveland.

Trace William Cowen52 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky smiling together; Rihanna in a fur-lined coat, A$AP Rocky in a colorful beanie.
Music

Rihanna Congratulates ‘Baby Daddy’ ASAP Rocky After ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard

Rocky's fourth studio album officially debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho174 days ago
Illustration with abstract characters and a "Don't Be Dumb" message, featuring a red prohibition circle.
Music

ASAP Rocky's 'Don't Be Dumb' First-Week Projections: Long-Awaited Album Vying for No. 1 Debut

Rocky's long-teased new album is poised for an impressive opening week.

Trace William Cowen179 days ago
A$AP Rocky Performing
Music

ASAP Rocky Performs 'Don’t Be Dumb' on Amazon Music Songline Livestream for ASAP Yams Day

Rocky delivered a medley of tracks honoring his late friend and New York City as a whole, pulling heavily from his latest album. Here’s a recap of the stream.

Antonio Johri181 days ago
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ASAP Rocky with a megaphone, wearing a pink headpiece and casual outfit, energetically poses on stage against a dark cityscape. This performance was in support of his new album, 'Don't Be Dumb.'
Music

ASAP Rocky's 'Don’t Be Dumb' Serves in Unexpected Ways

After eight years away, A$AP Rocky returns with Don’t Be Dumb, a sprawling, unpredictable album. Here are some takeaways.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo183 days ago
A person in a plaid jacket and pink curlers holds a megaphone labeled "DON'T BE DUMB" on stage, wearing sunglasses and gloves.
Music

Everything We Know About ASAP Rocky’s New Album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

After years of false starts, ASAP Rocky’s 'Don’t Be Dumb' is finally starting to feel real.

Peter A. Berry213 days ago
A collage of four apparel items: a hoodie, beanie, t-shirt, and rhinestone tee with stylized graphics, displayed over denim and hands
Style

ASAP Rocky Has New 'Don't Be Dumb' Merch Available

The 35-year-old was seen rocking several of the pieces at Coachella.

Brad Callas816 days ago
ASAP Rocky is seen at Amazon Music Live red carpet
Music

ASAP Rocky Previews New Music Including Tribute to Fallen Rappers, Confirms Album Is Done and Shares Title

Fans have been waiting for quite some time now for official word on ASAP Rocky's new album, which is now finished, has a title, and is seemingly on the horizon.

Trace William Cowen1317 days ago

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