Peter Rosenberg Jumps on Netflix Documentary TikTok Trend to Joke About Ebro On-Air Argument

Peter Rosenberg is turning his viral on-air argument with Ebro into a joke of his own.
After a heated exchange during Tuesday's (July 14) episode of The Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg Show, Rosenberg is taking on the viral “Netflix documentary” TikTok trend to poke fun at the ordeal.
The video, posted on Wednesday (July 15), sees Rosenberg sitting in front of the camera as if he is appearing in a faux Surviving Ebro documentary (a nod, of course, to Surviving R. Kelly) about his years working with the former Hot 97 morning show host.
In the mock documentary clip, Rosenberg revisited the moment he called Ebro a "bitch" during their recent argument, while joking about his tone of voice when delivering the insult.
“I looked him right in the eye, and I say, ‘You know what, you're a son of a bitch.’ I said it just like that," Rosenberg joked. "Of course I have money to invest. My point is: you're a bitch. And it sounded just like that, ‘You're a bitch.’ That's how I said it."
The joke came after the longtime co-hosts had a discussion about money, investing, and relationships in the music industry that took a very heated turn.
While discussing the recent sit-down interview between Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks, Rosenberg questioned how much influence investments and business relationships can have on someone's ability to remain objective.
“But you don't have money to invest like that,” Ebro said abruptly near the 32-minute mark in the video linked here.
Ebro’s central argument was that people who want to make investments need to build relationships with people who have opportunities.
The disagreement escalated as Rosenberg insisted that he does have money despite not moving in those circles, and that Ebro's wording made it sound like he was saying Rosenberg was broke.
“Bro, you sound like a dick,” Rosenberg snapped. “Shut the fuck up!”
After some bickering between them, Ebro later responded, "You're being a hoe, and a bitch, and a pussy about it.”
Rosenberg and Ebro Darden have worked together for nearly two decades. They previously co-hosted Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97 with Laura Stylez until they parted ways with the radio station in December 2025. You can revisit Ebro’s on-air winding up of Rosenberg during their Hot 97 days in this 2018 profile.
Just days after their exit, the trio launched The Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg Show on YouTube, where they have racked up over 76,000 subscribers.