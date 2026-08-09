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Drake Admits He's Been Cheated on Before: 'What Can You Do?'

"Life is trial and error," Drizzy said.

Drake
Simone Joyner

Drake says he’s been cheated on before, and he revealed his feelings about it during a Kick livestream on Saturday (Aug. 80).

While speaking to a woman for his 20-v-1 in his attempt to find love, the Toronto crooner, who often sings about his experiences in relationships, was asked if he’d ever experienced infidelity.

After admitting that he did, he was asked what he did in response to it.

“What did I do? What can you do?” he asked.

He said that he took the L and kept it moving.

“Life is trial and error,” he said. “You have to accept an error when it lands in your lap.

“People say when you fall in love, you got to eat the shit sometimes, too,” he added.

Maybe Drake’s next relationship will fare better—especially if it’s with the goth woman who won the 20-v-1. Drizzy seemed to practically fell in love with goth streamer Pinkchyu at the dating event, even barking when she asked him to.

Drake revealed at the end that he’d get her whatever she wanted, which ended up being a house for her mother that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

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