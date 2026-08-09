Drake Admits He's Been Cheated on Before: 'What Can You Do?'

Drake says he’s been cheated on before, and he revealed his feelings about it during a Kick livestream on Saturday (Aug. 80).

While speaking to a woman for his 20-v-1 in his attempt to find love, the Toronto crooner, who often sings about his experiences in relationships, was asked if he’d ever experienced infidelity.

After admitting that he did, he was asked what he did in response to it.

“What did I do? What can you do?” he asked.