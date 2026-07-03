Jason Lee

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Lizzo with long curly hair in a glittery dress and Jason Lee in a pink suit and white shirt, both posing against a neutral background.
Music

Lizzo Recalls Saving Jason Lee's Life After He Passed Out in the Club

The longtime friends recalled the frightening incident during an interview at 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
(L-R) Aubrey O'Day and Laurieann Gibson.
Music

Aubrey O'Day Slams Laurieann Gibson, Says Being the Face of Danity Kane 'Wasn’t By My Design'

The former Bad Boy artist pushed back against Gibson's claim that she had a self-serving agenda during the early days of Danity Kane.

tara mahadevan20 days ago
Jason Lee Puts Only Two People on His Mount Rushmore of Media—And He's One of Them
Pop Culture

Jason Lee Names His Media Mount Rushmore — And One Pick May Surprise You

On the Hollywood Unlocked carpet, Jason Lee explains why Joe Budden made his media Mount Rushmore despite their differences.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash and Dee the General attend Stoop Talk With Dame Dash on May 17, 2023 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Dame Dash Recalls Competing With Jay-Z for Aaliyah: ‘We’re Both Throwing In Our Bid’

The music executive recalled wanting to "smash" the late singer, not expecting to fall in love.

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Music

Dame Dash Says He Doesn't Like Cam'ron's 'Cheap Teeth:' 'They're So Big'

The Roc-a-Fella Records founder joked that his former friend dresses like "old-school Steve Harvey."

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Sukihana performs onstage during the 2025 LadyLand Festival at Under the K Bridge Park on June 27, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Sukihana Reveals She’s Leaving OnlyFans to Focus on Motherhood: 'The Money Can Come and Go'

The rapper and reality TV personality said the money will “come and go.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams57 days ago
Two images: Left shows Jason Lee in a pink suit with Cardi B holding an award. Right shows Ariana Grande in a black dress posing.
Music

Jason Lee Says Cardi B Once Called Him Out Over Offensive Ariana Grande Comments

The media personality and Hollywood Unlocked founder looked back at a time he "crossed the line" and got called out by Cardi.

Alex Ocho60 days ago
Split image of Peter Rosenberg and Jason Lee.
Pop Culture

Peter Rosenberg and Jason Lee Get Into Heated Exchange Over 'Culture Vulture' Claim

Things got intense on 'The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show' over Lee’s claims that Rosenberg is a "culture vulture."

Jose Martinez63 days ago
(L) Ray J wearing a black hoodie and cap. (R) Kris Jenner in a floral outfit at an event on the right.
Pop Culture

Ray J Says He 'Wouldn't Put it Past' Kris Jenner to 'Have a Hit Done'

When asked by Jason Lee if he thinks Jenner has the capacity to "drop a bag to have a hit done," Ray J said he thinks she isn't above it.

Joe Price64 days ago
Jason Lee Calls Out Tyla for Rihanna Drama: 'She Didn't Even Know You Were There'
Pop Culture

Jason Lee Says Rihanna Didn’t ‘Snub’ Tyla at the Met Gala: ‘She’s Not a Mean Girl’

The media personality defends Rihanna, questions Tyla’s expectations at the Met Gala, and breaks down what really happened in that viral ‘snub’ encounter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
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Jason Lee Cleared of Wrongdoing in 'Wild N'Out' Event
Pop Culture

Jason Lee Cleared of Wrongdoing in 'Wild N'Out' Event

Independent probe finds no legal or ethical violations by Vice Mayor Jason Lee in Stockton's 'Wild N'Out' show.

Bernadette Giacomazzo187 days ago
Stockton Vice Mayor and 'Hollywood Unlocked' founder Jason Lee speaks into a microphone at an outdoor event, surrounded by others.
Pop Culture

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee Urges Birthday Party Shooting Suspects to Turn Themselves In

The ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ founder spoke at a vigil after a mass shooting at a kid’s birthday party on Saturday left four dead and 11 wounded.

Alex Ocho227 days ago
Tiffany Haddish in a pink dress as a guest host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Adresses Speculation She Had a Baby While Joking About ‘Potential Baby Daddies’

The speculation began after Haddish posted a phot of herself, Jason Lee, and a baby.

Joe Price331 days ago
EVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jason Lee attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallmanat at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Jason Lee's Healthcare Company Sues Former Business Partner for $10M, Claims Fraud and Theft

Lee claims that Enhance Health defrauded and stole clients from his company Healthcare Unlocked.

Jaelani Turner-Williams341 days ago
TV personality Nick Cannon performs onstage at MTV 'Wild N Out' live show.
Pop Culture

’Wild ‘n Out’ Event $50,000 Payment Under Investigation by Stockton City Officials

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee is facing scrutiny for his involvement in the live show.

Joe Price342 days ago
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LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris
Sports

Nikki Mudarris Says LiAngelo Ball Got Woman Pregnant Weeks After She Gave Birth, Broke Up Via Text

Nikki Mudarris sat down with Jason Lee and shared details about the end of her relationship with LiAngelo Ball

tara mahadevan368 days ago
Larsa Pippen in a black dress at an event; Malik Beasley in a Detroit Pistons uniform during a basketball game.
Pop Culture

Larsa Pippen Suggests 'COVID Brain' Contributed to Her Fling With Malik Beasley

The two were in a relationship while Beasley was still married.

Joe Price428 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: DeVon Franklin (L) and Meagan Good attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Reflects on Her Divorce From DeVon Franklin: ‘He Left Me'

The actress recently married Jonathan Majors in an intimate private ceremony.

Jaelani Turner-Williams457 days ago

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