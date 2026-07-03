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Jason Lee talks new partnership with REVOLT TV for 'The Jason Lee Show,' getting Rihanna's exclusive baby photos, the queen controversy, and working with Kanye.Drea O
Pop Culture
The Ascension of Jason Lee: How Hollywood Unlocked’s Founder Went From Covering Viral Moments to Creating Them
Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee on his relationship with Kanye West, the future of Hollywood Unlocked, and how he found himself at the center of popular culture.Aria Hughes
Here are 10 references to 'Men in Black,' 'Men in Black 2,' and 'Men in Black 3' in the latest film, 'Men in Black: International.'Kevin Wong
This year marked the 40th edition of Sundance, a feat fittingly commemorated with another class of wholly original and uniquely inspiring films.Trace William Cowen