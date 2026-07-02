Shohei Ohtani is the greatest attraction in the game. He’s a four-time MVP who flirts with 50 home runs every season and is a deep threat each time he steps to the plate. But that’s not the most exciting part of his game. That occurs when he steps on the mound, winds up, and blows a 100 MPH four-seamer past a hitter—or when he uncoils a hard sweeper that produces a swing-and-miss you’d see in Little League.

Casual fans might dig the long ball but real ballers know that starting pitching is the best part of Major League Baseball.

For a moment there, it appeared that starting pitching was being devalued. Teams were utilizing openers more and more often and not allowing even their best starters to go three times through a batting order. No more. There’s a renaissance at hand. There is more top-shelf starting pitching now than at any time since the early 2010s—back when Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander, and Max Scherzer were in their prime—and most of them are in their 20s. But one question remains: Who’s the best? We crunched the numbers and watched the games to get an answer. These are the 15 Best Starting Pitchers in MLB, Right Now.

(All stats as of June 30.)

