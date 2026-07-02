Shohei Ohtani is the greatest attraction in the game. He’s a four-time MVP who flirts with 50 home runs every season and is a deep threat each time he steps to the plate. But that’s not the most exciting part of his game. That occurs when he steps on the mound, winds up, and blows a 100 MPH four-seamer past a hitter—or when he uncoils a hard sweeper that produces a swing-and-miss you’d see in Little League.
Casual fans might dig the long ball but real ballers know that starting pitching is the best part of Major League Baseball.
For a moment there, it appeared that starting pitching was being devalued. Teams were utilizing openers more and more often and not allowing even their best starters to go three times through a batting order. No more. There’s a renaissance at hand. There is more top-shelf starting pitching now than at any time since the early 2010s—back when Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander, and Max Scherzer were in their prime—and most of them are in their 20s. But one question remains: Who’s the best? We crunched the numbers and watched the games to get an answer. These are the 15 Best Starting Pitchers in MLB, Right Now.
(All stats as of June 30.)
Gerrit Cole
Team: New York Yankees
Age: 35
2026 Stats: 2-3, 4.06 ERA, 37.2 IP, 34 K, 10 BB, 1.22 WHIP
The last time Yankees hurler Gerrit Cole pitched an entire season (2023), he won the American League Cy Young award. Cole finally seems to be healthy again and has pitched in 7 games so far this season. He has shown plenty of flashes of his former self in the outings, particularly in his first two appearances this season. In his first game back from Tommy John surgery on May 22 of this year, Cole worked 6.0 innings against Tampa Bay and allowed just 2 hits. He did not allow an earned run. In his second appearance this season, he went 6.2 innings against Kansas City, allowing just 4 hits and he again did not allow a run. The 35-year-old struck out 10 Royals that night. —Matt Burke
Max Meyer
Team: Miami Marlins
Age: 27
2026 Stats: 9-0, 2.60 ERA, 97 IP, 107 K, 36 BB, 1.11 WHIP
At 46–40, the Miami Marlins are one of the surprise teams in MLB despite their microscopic $72 million Opening Day Payroll (which is about ⅙ of the Dodgers’ amount). And a big reason for their sudden rise is the starting rotation headed by Max Meyer. The 3rd overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft has battled injuries and ineffectiveness to become the Marlins’ de facto ace (no disrespect to Sandy Alcantara!) Meyer throws a four-seamer that clocks around 96 MPH but his best pitches are his slider and sweeper, which he throws from the same slot and arm angle, leaving hitters looking foolish. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Eduardo Rodriguez
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age: 33
2026 Stats: 7-2, 2.21 ERA, 102.0 IP, 71 K, 38 BB, 1.18 WHIP
What a year it has been for Rodriguez. The Venezuelan lefty dazzled in the World Baseball Classic Final against the United States back in March, as he allowed zero earned runs while striking out four and walking one in 4.1 innings of work. That outing set the tone for his 2026 season with the Diamondbacks, as Rodriguez is enjoying the best season of his career. The veteran hurler’s 2.21 ERA is the fourth-best in the National League, as he trails only Jacob Misiorowski (1.45), Christopher Sanchez (2.00), and Chris Sale (2.10). Rodriguez has never finished a season with an ERA lower than 3.00. The sports betting world is skeptical, however, that Rodriguez can keep up this pace as he does not currently appear on the National League Cy Young award odds board. —MB
Tarik Skubal
Team: Detroit Tigers
Age: 29
2026 Stats: 4-4, 3.15 ERA, 65.2 IP, 75 K, 8 BB, 0.91 WHIP
Skubal made history last season as he became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1999/2000 to win back-to-back American League Cy Young awards. Making it three in a row will prove to be difficult for Skubal, as he missed over a month of this season due to an elbow injury. Eleven pitchers currently appear ahead of Skubal on the Fanatics AL CY Young odds board. Things are pointing up for Skubal, however. He returned from injury on June 13 and allowed just 2 earned runs in 4.2 innings of work against Cleveland. The Hayward, California native was outstanding on June 30 against the Yankees as he pitched six innings of one-hit ball. —MB
Paul Skenes
Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age: 24
2026 Stats: 6-7, 3.10 ERA, 93.3 IP, 114 K, 20 BB, 0.97 WHIP
Coming into 2026, it seemed like Skenes was on lock to win the National League Cy Young award through the rest of this decade. After all, the Pirates hurler won NL Rookie of the Year in 2024, and then followed that up with a Cy Young-winning season in 2025. That insane early-career standard has not yet been met this season by Skenes, as he currently sports a 3.10 ERA. In 2025, he finished the season with a dazzling 1.97 ERA. It’s not been all bad for Skenes this season, and there is a very real possibility of a second half turnaround. His WHIP, at 0.97, is third in the National League behind only Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski (0.77) and LA’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0.89). Skenes has also recorded 114 strikeouts this season, which is fifth in the National League. The Orange County, California native is +2000 to win the NL Cy Young award. Only Misiorowski (-210) and Christopher Sanchez (+275) are ahead of him on the Fanatics odds board. —MB
Dylan Cease
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age: 30
2026 Stats: 4-4, 3.02 ERA, 83.1 IP, 128 K, 40 BB, 1.24 WHIP
Cease has long been a K-machine in MLB as he has posted over 200 strikeouts per season, every year since 2021. In his first season with the Blue Jays, Cease’s four-seam fastball and slider are as nasty as ever. Cease has struck out the most batters of American League pitchers so far this season as he has racked up 128 Ks on the year. The Georgia native has five games this season in which he’s struck out 10 or more batters. Cease is currently +300 at Fanatics Sportsbook to win the AL Cy Young award, trailing only Cam Schlittler (+120). —MB
Drew Rasmussen
Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age: 30
2026 Stats: 7-4, 2.45 ERA, 92 IP, 94 K, 16 BB, .870 WHIP
Health issues were all that were standing in the way of Rasmussen becoming a top-shelf starter in MLB; since 2021, only Shohei Ohtani has posted a lower E.R.A. among starters with at least 500 innings pitched. Finally healthy, he made 31 starts pitched to a 2.75 ERA, and made an All-Star team in 2025. Rasmussen has been even better this season. Utilizing six pitches, including a hard, nasty cutter, Rasmussen is eighth in E.R.A. and has allowed just one earned run in his last 27 innings. —TG
Chase Burns
Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age: 23
2026 Stats: 9-1, 2.36 ERA, 91.2 IP, 112 K, 29 BB, 1.08 WHIP
In his first full season in the big leagues, Burns is flashing the stuff that made him the second overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft. Unlike almost everyone else on this list, Burns is a two-pitch pitcher. His four-seamer sits in the upper 90s, touches 100, and is almost impossible to hit when it’s up in the zone. He pairs it with a wipeout slider that has elite spin-rate and a 22-inch break. Unfortunately, he’s on an innings limit this season though, which means the Reds will likely skip his turn in the rotation or shift him to the bullpen later this summer. —TG
Chris Sale
Team: Atlanta Braves
Age: 37
2026 Stats: 8-6, 2.10 ERA, 90.0 IP, 109 K, 22 BB, 1.08 WHIP
It’s been an incredible journey back to elite status for the 37-year-old Sale, who has battled numerous injuries in his career. Sale pitched in just 11 games combined in the 2021 and 2022 seasons while a member of the Red Sox. At the time, it seemed like he may be on his way out of baseball. But the lanky lefty has had a career resurgence in Atlanta, winning the NL Cy Young award in 2024. Sale is right back in the Cy Young mix this season, as his 2.10 ERA is second in the NL behind Jacob Misiorowski. He got off to a great start this season, as he pitched a pair of 1-hit games in April. There has been only one game this season in which he’s allowed more than 3 earned runs. The Braves’ ace is +1900 at Fanatics to win NL Cy Young. —MB
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age: 27
2026 Stats: 8-5, 2.67 ERA, 97.2 IP, 90 K, 19 BB, 0.89 WHIP
The sky is the limit for the 2025 World Series MVP. Still just 27-years-old, Yamamoto is in his third season pitching for the Dodgers and this is poised to be his best MLB campaign yet. His 0.89 WHIP is the second best in the National League, behind only Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowki (0.77). Yamamoto’s top outing this season came on June 13, when he carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning. The former Orix Buffaloes star (Nippon Professional Baseball) threw 109 pitches in the outing, 74 for strikes. Yamamoto is +3000 at Fanatics Sportsbook to win the National League Cy Young award. —MB
Zack Wheeler
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age: 36
2026 Stats: 8-1, 2.03 ERA, 75.1 IP, 74 K, 19 BB, 0.86 WHIP
Fine Wine Wheeler is getting better with age. The 36-year-old made his MLB debut back in 2013 with the Mets but didn’t make the National League All-Star team until 2021. Wheeler then made the NL All-Star team again in 2024 and 2025. This season is shaping up to be Wheeler’s best yet. His top season when it comes to ERA came in 2024 when he finished with a 2.57 mark. Wheeler’s ERA, currently, is 2.03. The 6-foot-4 righty was sensational in his last start, on June 26, as he pitched 7.0 innings against the Mets, allowing just 1 earned run on 4 hits. He struck out 5 batters in a 2-1 Phillies victory. Wheeler is currently +3000 to win the NL Cy Young award, despite missing the first month of the season due to rehab from surgery. —MB
Shohei Ohtani
Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age: 31
2026 Stats: 8-2, 1.58 ERA, 79.2 IP, 86 K, 24 BB, 0.90 WHIP
The only thing keeping Ohtani from winning the National League Cy Young award is innings pitched. The Dodgers superstar pitches every six days, as opposed to the normal five for most MLB hurlers. Ohtani’s 1.58 ERA is the second-lowest among National League starters so far this season. The 31-year-old Japanese sensation trails only Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski (1.45 ERA). Shotime’s 0.90 WHIP ranks third in the NL, behind Misiorowski (0.77) and teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0.89). Ohtani’s brilliance on the mound was evident early in the season as he posted a 19 ⅓-inning scoreless streak. The four-time MVP has never won a Cy Young award but he is currently ninth on the Fanatics NL Cy Young odds board with a +5500 price. —MB
Cam Schlittler
Team: New York Yankees
Age: 25
2026 Stats: 8-5, 2.08 ERA, 104.0 IP, 123 K, 21 BB, 0.96 WHIP
Yankees scouts hit a grand slam in the 2022 MLB Draft when New York selected Schlitter in the seventh round. The 6-foot-6 righty dominates batters with different variations of a high-90s fastball (four-seam, sinker, cutter). Schlittler’s 118 strikeouts on the season are the second most in the American League behind only Dylan Cease (128). Schlitter, a Massachusetts native and Red Sox fan in his youth, endeared himself to Yankees fans last fall when he struck out 12 Boston batters in a series-clinching win over New York’s rival in the Wild Card round. Schlittler is the favorite to win AL Cy Young in 2026 as he owns a -105 price at Fanatics Sportsbook. —MB
Cristopher Sanchez
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age: 29
2026 Stats: 10-3 2.00 ERA 117 IP 136 K 23 BB 1.08 WHIP
Sanchez is one of the funnest starters to watch in the game. A 6-foot 6-inch southpaw, he relies on three pitches: a hard sinker that hits 96, a slider used to keep hitters off balance, and a dipping change-up, which is one of the most devastating pitches in the game. But Sanchez's real gift is his deception—his pitches look identical coming out of his hand, resulting in an elite swing-miss profile. —TG
Jacob Misiorowski
Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age: 24
2026 Stats: 9-3, 1.45 ERA, 99 IP, 146 K, 27 BB, .768 WHIP
The Miz is the most unhittable pitcher in the game. A power pitcher through and through, the 6-foot 7-inch righty is a direct descendant of some of the sport’s greatest fireballers: The Big Train, The Ryan Express, and The Rocket. After a rookie season that included a (premature) All-Star berth after just five big league starts, Misiorowski is rewriting the record books and shattering radar guns in Year Two: he hit 105.5 MPH in a late June start against the Chicago Cubs. He leads MLB in E.R.A., strikeouts, WHIP, and a slew of advanced pitching metric state, making him the most Must-See starter in the MLB and the best starting pitcher in the game right now. —TG