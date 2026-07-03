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Split image. Left: Peter Rosenberg with a bald head and beard, wearing a black jacket. Right: Ebro Darden with a beard, wearing a patterned sweater and cap.
Pop Culture

Peter Rosenberg Jumps on Netflix Documentary TikTok Trend to Joke About Ebro On-Air Argument

The "Surviving Ebro" spoof comes after Ebro told Rosenberg he "doesn't have money to invest" during a heated podcast exchange that led to insults.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg are posing together. Darden wears a light blue Royals jersey and cap, Rosenberg wears glasses and a dark jacket.
Pop Culture

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Get Into Heated Podcast Fight Over Investments

"You don't have money to invest," Ebro repeated during Tuesday's livestream of his "Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show" podcast.

Alex Ocho4 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Ebro Darden speaks onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at The 79th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Music

Ebro Says He Avoided Hugging Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z Show Because He Was ‘Fat Boy Sweaty'

Ebro Darden didn't hug Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium residency out of fear that he would stain her outfit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
(L-R) Ebro and LeBron James.
Music

LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

According to the radio personality, King James pulled him aside at one of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows to give him props for the ELR podcast's rise after Hot 97.

Will Lavin5 days ago
Ebro Darden and 50 Cent
Music

Ebro Slams 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Others for Performing at Trump Jr. Club

50 Cent is set to play the Executive Branch on July 3, the eve of America's 250th anniversary.

tara mahadevan18 days ago
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Ebro Darden, wearing glasses and a cap, smiles on the left. Drake, in a leather jacket, looks to the side on the right.
Music

Ebro Says Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Is ‘Instagram Caption Rap’: ‘People Love This About Drake’

The former Hot 97 morning show host admits he hasn't listened to all three new Drake albums in full, but says he's liked what he's heard so far.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Ebro Darden, Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson
Sports

Ebro Says Klay Thompson Is a ‘Bigger Deal’ Than Megan Thee Stallion Amid Split

The Houston rapper recently alleged that Thompson cheated on her.

tara mahadevan82 days ago
Ebro Darden in a white shirt and cap, and Ice Spice with pink hair in a white lace outfit, at separate events.
Music

Ebro Suggests Ice Spice McDonald’s Fight Was Staged, Says She ‘Needs Promo Right Now’

Ebro Darden suggested that the viral video is "promo" to get the rapper back in the news.

Joe Price89 days ago
Tyrese and Tank perform onstage during An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends.
Music

Tyrese Jokingly Accuses Tank of Cheating in 'VERZUZ' Event, Wants "Turtleneck" Royalties

Tyrese compared the number of guests brought out by Tank to being "jumped."

Jose Martinez93 days ago
Three people smiling at an event. The man on the left, Ebro, wears a beige cap, the woman in the middle, Laura Stylez, wears a silver jacket, and the man on the right, Peter Rosenberg, wears glasses and a "USA" t-shirt.
Pop Culture

Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg Claim Hot 97 Still Owes Them Money

The trio was let go from Hot 97 following the sudden cancellation of 'Ebro in the Morning' last year.

Joe Price99 days ago
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Ebro Darden speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Ebro Claims 'the Algorithm' Works Against People Who Beef With Drake and Akademiks

Ebro has publicly beefed with both Drake and DJ Akademiks.

Joe Price99 days ago
Ebro Darden with a beard and glasses wearing a camouflage jacket and a beige cap stands in front of a screen displaying "The Vince Staples Show."
Music

Ebro Apologizes to Offset After Saying Rapper Owes Him $5000 from Super Bowl Bet: ‘That’s My Guy'

Ebro apologized to Offset, saying he didn’t understand the situation and regrets the fallout.

Mark Elibert101 days ago
Ebro Darden in a floral sweater and cap, holding a microphone, and Offset in a red jacket and cap, smiling at an event.
Music

Ebro Reacts to Offset Shooting, Says Rapper Still Owes Him $5000

The radio host said Offset is “fine” while speaking about an unpaid Super Bowl bet.

Mark Elibert102 days ago
Ebro Darden with a beard, glasses, and a cap smiles at an event with a sunset background.
Music

Ebro Says Booking Guests Is Harder Without Hot 97: 'People Are Acting Different'

Ebro opens up about the challenges of booking guests in the digital era, saying artists and longtime contacts “act different” now that he’s no longer backed by Hot 97.

Mark Elibert106 days ago
Ebro and Kendrick Lamar stand in front of an Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show backdrop. Both are wearing dark jackets and one has glasses.
Music

Ebro Says 'The Only Person That Supported My Show and Me Is Kendrick Lamar' Amid Drake Conversation

While discussing J. Cole's comments about people trying to tear down Drake amid his beef with Kendrick, Ebro suggested Drizzy never showed support.

Joe Price116 days ago
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Tank and Tyrese are featured in a promotional image with a stylized "V" in the background.
Music

Tank and Tyrese's 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

'VERZUZ' returns with Tank and Tyrese on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Apple Music. Here's everything you need to know.

Alex Ocho120 days ago
LaRussell.
Music

LaRussell Delivers 'Final Statement' in Defense of 'Heaven-Sent' Song

The Bay Area rapper has shared his last remarks about the song in which he said Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Adolf Hitler are "heaven-sent."

Jose Martinez121 days ago

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