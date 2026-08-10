GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Act III' Project, Tells Fans 'I'm Back'

While a release date hasn't been announced, the project is expected to arrive this year.

Megan Thee Stallion in a leopard print outfit, sitting on a couch with sparkling background, smiling and gesturing playfully.
Image via Getty/Chris Haston/WBTV

A new Megan Thee Stallion era is loading.

Monday (Aug. 10), the three-time Grammy winner and recent Broadway performer gave fans the strongest hint yet that Act III is indeed imminent.

“I’m back,” reads the all-caps text emblazoned on her back in a series of new images shared to Instagram and X, which also featured a similarly staged photo of the project’s title.

Act II, doubling as a deluxe version of the rapper and actor’s Megan album, arrived back in October 2024. “Neva Play,” a collaboration with RM of BTS, served as the project’s lead single, ultimately peaking at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last year, fans got two new singles from Megan, “Whenever” and “Lover Girl,” though it’s not currently clear whether these tracks will end up on Act III. Also not clear is when, exactly, we can expect the new project to arrive, though Megan previously expressed confidence in an interview with People that she was locked in on a 2026 release date.

“I’m completing Act III and the music is dropping this year,” Megan said in January. “The hotties just need to give me a little time.”

So far this year, Megan has stuck with guest features (including guest spots on Juvenile’s “B.B.B.” and BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party” remix), while also making time for an appearance in Chandler Levack’s Roommates and the Tracy Morgan-led NBC comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Her Broadway debut came in March as part of the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Related Stories

Megan Thee Stallion in a cowboy hat and leather outfit on stage, with dramatic lighting and a dynamic pose.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Raps ‘All That Wifey Sh*t Is Dead’ in New Song Teaser

Megan shared a snippet of a new song more than a month after confirming her breakup with Klay Thompson.

Alex Ocho69 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says 'Deuces' to Cheaters on New Verse That Fans Think Is About Klay Thompson

In April, Meg publicly accused Thompson of cheating on her.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion wearing a black outfit and a striped headscarf, walking in a crowd.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Summer Workout Regimen

Summer body loading.

tara mahadevan76 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicEbro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'
4
StyleTallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make
5
MusicIs Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation
6
MusicDrake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App