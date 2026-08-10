Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Act III' Project, Tells Fans 'I'm Back'

A new Megan Thee Stallion era is loading. Monday (Aug. 10), the three-time Grammy winner and recent Broadway performer gave fans the strongest hint yet that Act III is indeed imminent. “I’m back,” reads the all-caps text emblazoned on her back in a series of new images shared to Instagram and X, which also featured a similarly staged photo of the project’s title.

Act II, doubling as a deluxe version of the rapper and actor’s Megan album, arrived back in October 2024. “Neva Play,” a collaboration with RM of BTS, served as the project’s lead single, ultimately peaking at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, fans got two new singles from Megan, “Whenever” and “Lover Girl,” though it’s not currently clear whether these tracks will end up on Act III. Also not clear is when, exactly, we can expect the new project to arrive, though Megan previously expressed confidence in an interview with People that she was locked in on a 2026 release date. “I’m completing Act III and the music is dropping this year,” Megan said in January. “The hotties just need to give me a little time.”

So far this year, Megan has stuck with guest features (including guest spots on Juvenile’s “B.B.B.” and BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party” remix), while also making time for an appearance in Chandler Levack’s Roommates and the Tracy Morgan-led NBC comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Her Broadway debut came in March as part of the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.