The Winners and Losers of the 2024 Year in Rap Beef

It’s not just Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake. It’s been a year of conflict, featuring a wide spectrum of rapers. Here are our picks for the winners and losers of rap beef in 2024.

Jun 25, 2024

We’re only halfway through, but it’s already safe to say that 2024 has been the year of rap beef. The war of words between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has obviously been the headliner. But there have been several different scuffles that have broken out over the months. 

Seriously, it’s been a lot. There have been beefs between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj; Cardi B and Bia; Chris Brown and Quavo; and even Eminem and Benzino, for some reason. With all of these little firefights happening right by the one, monumental battle, we thought we would make a running list of all the winners and losers we’ve seen in this year of beef. There’s some obvious choices (Kendrick and Drake, duh) and some not so obvious ones (BBLS and ozempic.)

Check out the definitive winners and losers below.

Winner: Kendrick Lamar

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

K Dot started the most monumental rap war of the year, and also won it in a definitive way. So, of course, the Compton rapper is the biggest winner of the year. He made what might go down as the most successful diss track of all time with “Not Like Us,” united rival gang sets, and is still probably keeping up with his prison workout regiment.  

Loser: Drake

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

This one’s pretty self-explanatory. I once thought having his child exposed to the world would be the biggest L of Drake’s career. I was wrong. Having arenas full of people calling you a “certified pedophile” probably easily trumps the 2018 Pusha moment. And it wasn’t just Kendrick who got good shots off either. Whether it was hate on social media or from rival rappers, Drake was getting hit from all angles like Alonzo Harris in Training Day. Time will only tell if, unlike Alonzo, Drake will get back up. 

Winner: Los Angeles

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Kendrick and “Not Like Us” have done more to unify the city of Los Angeles than the Lakers have done in a decade—”bubble ring” included. Mustard and Dot made the track so uniquely West Coast that their win in the rap also felt like a win for the city, and the rapper’s Pop Out: Ken & Friends show was the perfect victory lap to cap it all off.

Loser: OVO

Everybody on the set of NBA Today got a OVO x NBA Finals Letterman Jacket. The brand will never die. pic.twitter.com/KNS69R191g

— Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) June 7, 2024
Twitter: @DrakeDirect_
If Drake getting ethered wasn’t enough, the whole OVO squad had to go down with him. Shots about Chubbs getting Drake’s sloppy seconds, PartyNextDoor having a drug problem, and Baka Not Nice’s “weird case” are funny right now, but “OV-Hoe” has the potential to live forever. Hey, at least ESPN’s NBA Today crew is still repping.

Winner: Metro Boomin

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Metro Boomin definitely owes Drake a “thank you.” It turns out that when Metro does, in fact, “shut up” and “make some drums” he’s able to create magic. “BBL Drizzy” has been one of the breakout hits of the summer, a song that led to a movement so potent Drake couldn’t ignore it. I should also note that it’s hilarious that one of Drake’s most powerful nemesis isn’t even a rapper.

Loser: Ye

Bellocqimages / GC Images

When things started heating up between Kendrick and Drake, Ye tried to insert himself into the rap war. It didn’t really work out. Kanye released a remix to Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” and… no. This verse was the moment I realized he needs to take a break from doing guest appearances—immediately. I’m not the only one who thought this. The song ended up being a dud, getting removed from YouTube by Sony just days after it was released. 

Winner: BBLs

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

I’d bet good money that Dr. Miami’s calendar has been filled for the last few months. BBLs were somehow involved in several disses this year. Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the BBL battles when she accused Drake of having one on “Hiss,” and then it just snowballed from there. What followed was the BBL diss-trumenal of the decade and all of the unique iterations that came after. BBLs peaked when Drake rapped to the beat on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything” in an effort to reclaim the narrative. Instead of Drake going under the knife he claims he’s helping women get their dream bodies. 

Loser: AI diss tracks

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Drake’s first mistake was thinking that his “Taylor Made” AI diss track was a genius chess move and not a weird, indirect co-sign of Artificial Intelligence. The introduction of AI to the rap war just muddied its waters and added more confusion than anything. “BBL Drizzy” also utilized AI tech in the instrumental, but it’s done in a more tasteful manner. There was something really nasty about Drake using Tupac’s voice without permission. (Pac’s estate stepped in and forced the rapper to take the track down.) 

Winner: Ozempic

Items from the &quot;Shortee Collection&quot; including a patterned shirt, black glove, two prescription bottles, a receipt, a note, and a product tag
youtube

I can guarantee you that rap fans did not have the same level of awareness about the weight loss drug Ozempic until it became a side character in the various rap wars. Drake claimed Ozempic was what was making Rick Ross jealous on “Family Matters.” While Kendrick allegedly  found the receipts for Drake’s prescription.

Loser: Twitter detectives

In the background of Drakes Family Matters music video, you can see posters of the girl who people are claiming is Drakes daughter

Aka proving that Kendrick was indeed baited

Drake is a genius pic.twitter.com/8FhKuUj9LP

— ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @realalmightee
Stan Wars turned my Twitter timeline into a wasteland of generational reaching. At the height of the conflict, there were so many Reddit-level conspiracy threads floating around, it felt like I was watching a bad episode of CSI. Some personal favorites I had: the theory that Drake planted a picture of his fake daughter in the background of the “Family Matters” music video to bait Kendrick and that the items in the “Meet the Grahams” cover were stolen from Dennis Graham's suitcase at the airport.

Winner: J. Cole

J. Cole on stage wearing a &quot;Dreamer&quot; jersey, performing during a concert
getty

They called J. Cole a madman for ducking out of the rap war, and now look who has the last laugh. While Drake and Kendrick were exchanging body blows and hurling wild accusations at each other, Cole was listening to music on the beach and riding his bike around New York City. Call that a lesson in minding the business that pays you.

Winner: Podcasters/streamers

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The rap podcasters and streamers cashed that rap beef stimulus check. DJ Akademiks was the big winner. Not only were his reaction shots constantly going viral but both Drake and Kendrick evoked his name on their respective disses. Big AK was also in the mix during Quavo and Chris Brown’s dust up, premiering Quavo’s "Over Hoes & Bitches” diss. He wasn’t the only one, however. Joe Budden stoked the flames of war on his podcast; while his ex-co stars Rory and Mal were going viral for having inside OVO information. There were also the Twitch streamers claiming that they were making “life changing” money partially thanks to the attention the beef was garnering.

Winner: Local restaurants (New Ho King/Lucalis)

Loser: Women

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The most unfortunate and unnecessary casualty to come from all of the different battles that have taken place in the various rap battles is the way women have been used as props for punchlines. The diss tracks between Quavo and Chris Brown basically revolved around ownership over different women. While Drake’s “nuclear weapon” against Kendrick Lamar centered on his Fiancée, Whitney Alford, who was an innocent bystander. Kendrick also had some questionable lines about not considering the people Drake is intimate with as “real women.” Like in most rap beefs, women and children are often the biggest losers.

J. ColeDrakeKanye WestBBLMetro BoominKendrick LamarOVOLos Angeles

Latest in Music