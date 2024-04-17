Benzino has once again challenged Eminem to a face-to-face battle after years of dissing him.

On Sunday, the former rapper sat down for a conversation with TMZ where he discussed all the diss tracks that have been floating around lately in hip-hop. He revealed he wants to see Em in an actual battle. Benzino believes he's "mastered" his craft and believes he can take on Slim Shady.

"At this point, after 'Rap Elvis,' I think I can face-to-face battle with him," Benzino said around the 2:20 mark. "I'm willing to do so. I'm willing to challenge him right here on TMZ. Face-to-face battle, three rounds. I believe I can take him."

He continued, "Now, when we was battling, I probably wouldn't have said that 20 years from now. But since then, I've mastered my craft, and I'm in the best lyrical shape of my life. I'm ready to battle Eminem. And I think that will be great for hip-hop."