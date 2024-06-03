The Cardi B and Bia Beef, Explained

It’s safe to call it: 2024 is officially the year of the rap beef. The latest feud involves Cardi B and Bia , two rappers who have never collaborated on wax together but share some history. Tension has allegedly been simmering for a couple of years, but things finally spilled over this past weekend when both rappers sent direct shots at each other.

On Friday, March 31, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion released the remix to “Wanna Be.” The song features a new verse from Cardi B, where she disses Bia. After the song dropped, Cardi went to Instagram Live to detail the timeline. She claims that she hadn’t had a problem with Bia until the Medford, Massachusetts-bred rapper started sending subliminal shots, claiming Cardi copied her flow on “Like What (Freestyle).” After Cardi’s Live ended, Bia hopped on Instagram Live as well and played the full version of her diss track, “SUE MEEE?,” which is a track Cardi teased during her own Live.



So how did we get here? And were there signs of tension before this? Here’s everything you need to know about Cardi B and Bia’s beef.