The Cardi B and Bia Beef, Explained

From tweet-and-delete antics to woozy emojis, here is everything you need to know about Cardi B’s beef with Bia.

Jun 03, 2024
Burak Cingi/Redferns / Getty and Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty

It’s safe to call it: 2024 is officially the year of the rap beef. The latest feud involves Cardi B and Bia, two rappers who have never collaborated on wax together but share some history. Tension has allegedly been simmering for a couple of years, but things finally spilled over this past weekend when both rappers sent direct shots at each other.

On Friday, March 31, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion released the remix to “Wanna Be.” The song features a new verse from Cardi B, where she disses Bia. After the song dropped, Cardi went to Instagram Live to detail the timeline. She claims that she hadn’t had a problem with Bia until the Medford, Massachusetts-bred rapper started sending subliminal shots, claiming Cardi copied her flow on “Like What (Freestyle).” After Cardi’s Live ended, Bia hopped on Instagram Live as well and played the full version of her diss track, “SUE MEEE?,” which is a track Cardi teased during her own Live.

So how did we get here? And were there signs of tension before this? Here’s everything you need to know about Cardi B and Bia’s beef.

March 9, 2021: Bia congratulates Cardi B for “Bodak Yellow” becoming certified diamond

Congrats to @iamcardib 🧡👏🏾
Breaking barriers for the gorls 🔥

— BIA (@BIABIA) March 9, 2021
Twitter: @BIABIA
There has been much online chatter about Bia deleting many of her old tweets supporting Cardi. But there is still some notable support for the Bronx rapper on her page. In 2021, Bia congratulated Cardi when “Bodak Yellow” was certified diamond.

After a Nicki Minaj stan account harassed Bia for supporting Cardi, she doubled down and highlighted how impressive the accomplishment is. “If you’re not inspired you’re not paying attention. You can at least be a fan of someone’s work ethic, growth, and contributions. & I’ve been writing for 10years, what she’s accomplished is NOT EASY 💯,” BIA wrote at the time.

March 12, 2023: Bia denies having any issues with Cardi B

March 5, 2024: Bia and Cardi B trade subs after fans comment that Cardi copied her flow on “Like What” (Freestyle)

🥴🥴🥴

— BIA (@BIABIA) March 5, 2024
Twitter: @BIABIA
Four days after Cardi B dropped her single “Like What” (Freestyle), Bia took to Twitter to reply to comments about how the track sounds similar to her song “I’m That Bitch,” which came out a little over a year prior. Cardi was already getting slack for the song, with some fans commenting that she copied Ski Mask the Slump God’s flow on “Catch Me Outside.” (All three tracks sample Missy Elliott’s 1999 classic “She’s a Bitch.”) Bia responded with the woozy face emoji under a tweet from a fan saying that Bia had been on Cardi’s “mood board a lot.” Just hours later, Cardi B tweeted, “Bitches make a fool of themselves every single time 😂 .. ima show ya something when I release this song tho 😉,” which seemingly was a response to Bia’s shade.

April 12, 2024: Bia seemingly disses Cardi B on Dreezy’s “Bitch Duh” Remix

On Dreezy’s “Bitch Duh” remix, Bia raps, “I hear bitches poppin’ shit and that’s so funny to me/ How you say you runnin’ down but you can’t walk on the beat?” which some fans believe might be a reference to comments Cardi made during a 360 With Speedy Mormon episode where she talked about having difficulty rapping on Ice Spice’s  "Munch” beat. 

Bia goes on to say, “I can never turn my phone on just to cry, on a Live/ I hate a sneaky nigga, pick a side/If you wanna get up with me, tell that bitch that we’re outside.” That line is seemingly a reference to an incident last December where the New York rapper broke down on Instagram Live about her relationship with Offset and dealing with his infidelities.

May 31, 2024: Cardi B sends shots at Bia on “Wanna Be” Remix

Cardi B responded to Bia’s subliminals by joining GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion on the remix to “Wanna Be.” In her verse, Cardi raps, “Hope she talk like that when I see her (Woo)/Bitch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya (BIA) (Ah)/Cheap lookin' ass ho, weak lookin' ass ho/Great Value me lookin' ass ho/Girl, these bitches be pussy/Delete every tweet lookin' ass ho.” 

Besides basically calling out Bia by name, Cardi also references the alleged tweet-and-delete antics that had been circulating. Bia immediately took to Twitter after the verse dropped, posting a clip from a rap battle where one MC’s verse is clowned by the crowd, and another writing, “BITCHS IS WACK. BITCHS IS TRASH.I SHOULD HANG BITCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASS.”

June 1, 2024: Cardi B explains why she’s beefing with Bia on Instagram Live

🚨ICYMI| Cardi B full live from tonight 6/1/24 pic.twitter.com/eCLXSaubOy

— CHATEAU BG 👠💫 (@THEECHATEAUBG_) June 2, 2024
Twitter: @THEECHATEAUBG_
Not even 24 hours after dropping her “Wanna Be” Remix verse, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to outline the entire timeline of events that led to her and Bia’s feud reaching this point. As she tells it, the Bronx rapper first peeped that Bia was throwing shade at her around the time fans were commenting that she copied Bia’s flow on “Like What” (a track she confirmed was made years ago). She then explains that after receiving more jabs from Bia, she called the artist directly on the phone and their conversation ended with them having a better understanding of each other. However, Cardi claims that Bia sent another sub at her after their phone call. She also shared a snippet of Bia’s—at that point unreleased—response track. Cardi also threatened to sue Bia for allegeding that she cheated on her husband Offset.

June 2, 2024: Bia shares her Cardi B diss track on Live

new rap beef, BIA responds to Cardi B after Cardi dissed her on 'Wanna Be Remix' and threatened to sue her online

BIA just played her diss record GOING OFF on Cardi on IG live 😳

"put it on your hubby since you lying on your vows... B*tch you ain’t for the culture you just… pic.twitter.com/hp26UPasxh

— SOUND (@itsavibe) June 2, 2024
Twitter: @itsavibe
After Cardi shared a snippet of the diss on her Instagram Live, Bia went on her own Live and played the full version of “SUE MEEE?” On a beat that sounds very similar to the one Metro Boomin made for “Like That”—both songs sample Rodney O and Joe Cooley songs—Bia raps about Cardi being unfaithful, Pardison Fontaine writing her raps, and more. Bia has yet to officially drop the track, but Cardi has definitely heard it. On Twitter, she responded to Bia making fun of the way she talks, writing, “FCK THEM… I will never change the way I talk… I became famous from just being myself!”

