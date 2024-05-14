50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs of All Time

Target: Lil Wayne

Producer: The-Dream

Album: N/A

Label: G.O.O.D. Music/ Def Jam

Best Line: "Contract all fucked up/I guess that means you all fucked up/You signed to one nigga that signed to another nigga/That's signed to three niggas, now that's bad luck"

Pusha-T and Lil Wayne have been at odds for over a decade. It’s rumored that their disdain for each other started all the way back at Baby’s “What Happened to That Boy” video shoot, where Wayne was allegedly so enthralled by the Clipse’s style, he began dressing like the Brothers Thornton—switching from his New Orleans style of dress (tees, ’Bauds, and Rees) to the more refined BAPE look. The Clipse’s 2006 single “Mr. Me Too” was reportedly in reference to Lil Wayne, and the two have been at odds ever since. But the issue finally hit a boiling point in 2012, when Push released “Exodus 23:1,” a scathing track littered with not-so subtle jabs at Weezy F Baby. “Exodus” claimed Wayne was getting screwed by his recording contract with Cash Money (which we now know to be true), and that the people around him really weren’t down to ride. In hindsight, Pusha’s diss was pretty damn accurate. The truth hurts.

It did, however, prompt Wayne to take the bait and respond to Push, which was a v rare occurrence (he hadn’t jumped in a beef since he dropped 500 Degreez in 2002, which was aimed at his former labelmate Juvenile) Wayne countered with the lackluster “Goulish,” which was met with a collective trash emoji from the public at large. It did include the hilarious opening line: “Fuck Pusha-T and anybody that love him,” which was the only saving grace.

The beef remained quiet for the next few years until Lil Wayne began to publicly diss Cash Money Records on Twitter. Pusha then trolled Wayne with the classic: “if u wanna drop albums and don't want your CEO's rubbing they hands all in your videos, COME TO G.O.O.D. MUSIC!! (Suge Knight voice)”