50 Best Hip-Hop Diss Songs of All Time

Dating back to the time Big Bank Hank of the Sugar Hill Gang borrowed Grandmaster Caz's rhyme book and used his lyrics without credit on "Rapper's Delight," MCs have been feuding on and off wax.
Hip-hop is a culture built around machismo and bravado, so backing down or losing a battle is detrimental to an artist's career. One slip-up and you could find yourself with a one-way ticket to obscurity. Certain MCs have built entire careers around beefing with other artists, while others have had their careers destroyed with just a couple lines. But what once began as two rappers simply battling over skill has turned into big business—with parody music videos, elaborate stage shows, and entire albums dedicated to the coveted battle.
The ante is constantly being upped to keep the fans entertained, so lines will be crossed while artists strive to find unique and creative ways to slander their opponents. Mothers, women, and children have all been involved. And in the YouTube era, a rapper just might show up to your house with a camera crew looking for a brawl. On the heels of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's historic back-and-forth, Complex has updated our list of the 50 best hip-hop diss songs ever. Vegetarians beware. Blurbs written by Andrew Barber and current members of the Complex staff as noted.