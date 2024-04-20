Breaking Down the Ridiculousness of Drake’s “Taylor Made” Kendrick Diss With AI Tupac and Snoop Dogg

Drake just made an insane chess move in his rap war with Kendrick Lamar by using artificial intelligence to pit two of Dot’s idols, Tupac and Snoop Dogg, against him.

You might be asking yourself, “What the fuck is going on?” And you’d be asking the right question. Right after the internet was sent into a tailspin with a viral Kendrick response track that Complex debunked as being the work of AI, Drake doubled down on his own instigation tactics when he dropped an AI-assisted diss song “Taylor Made Freestyle” on Instagram Friday night.



On the nearly four-minute song, Drake uses AI technology to make it sound like Tupac and Snoop Dogg are pleading with Kendrick to respond to the OVO rapper and protect west coast rap’s legacy. After AI Tupac and AI Snoop finish their verses, Drake comes in and lays an impressive verse himself, calling Dot a coward for not dropping yet. And he does it all over a beat that sounds like it could be found by searching “West Coast type beat” on YouTube (likely by design). According to DJ Akademiks, Drake allegedly wrote both of the verses for AI Tupac and AI Snoop Dogg, which would make sense given their sarcastic nature (and how similar their cadences are to his).



The title “Taylor Made” is Drake’s way of saying that Kendrick is waiting to release his response track because Taylor Swift made him get out of the way of her massive album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday. Drake is playing into the narrative that Kendrick gets pushed around by the music industry machine and isn’t in control of his own destiny, rapping lines like, “Now we gotta wait a fucking week 'cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/ And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve.”

