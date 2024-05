Kendrick Lamar is back with yet another diss track aimed Drake titled "Not Like Us."

The track arrived on Saturday night and finds Kendrick rhyming over a DJ Mustard-produced beat while taking even more explosive shots at the 6 God.

"You tried to strike a chord and it's probably A minor," K.Dot raps on the track, which is just one among several shots the Compton rapper sends at Drizzy.

Take a listen to "Not Like Us" up top.

