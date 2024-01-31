From "Hot Girl Summer" to "Big Foot:" Explaining Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's Feud

If you are tired of seeing and hearing about Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s feud, so are we. But if you’re also wondering how and when it all started, you’re not alone either.

The relationship between the two rappers started friendly, but they have since taken a turn for the worse. They have both reportedly taken shots at each other on their respective diss tracks, “Hiss” and “Big Foot,” while their fans have flooded social media defending their favorites.

Rap beefs are part of the trade and have often culminated in hit songs and become cultural moments. In this instance, things have gotten murky and, some might say, perhaps a bit too personal with both rappers hitting each other below the belt. Megan took aim at Minaj's husband, while Minaj mentioned her opponent's mother who died in 2019 on more than one occasion.

They began their friendship through an Instagram Live, which resulted in Minaj jumping on Megan’s 2019 track “Hot Girl Summer.” So much has happened since between them, and their ongoing feud was reignited this month—and it appears that it won’t be slowing down any time soon. To bring you up to speed, we rounded up some key moments in the rappers’ friendship and their fall out, which has now turned into one of hip-hop’s most heated feuds.