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Boosie Blasts Tubi for Paying $120,000 for 26 Million Movie Streams, Launches His Own Platform

The Boosie Network will have two subscription tiers.

Boosie
Scott Legato / WireImage via Getty Images

Boosie Badazz is done waiting on streaming giants to cut him a fair check.

The Baton Rouge rap veteran went off on Tubi this week after revealing the platform paid him just $120,000 from what he claims are nearly 26 million streams of his film My Struggle. He made the remarks during an appearance on On The Spot.

"We did almost 26 million streams of one film. Really? And got $120,000," Boosie said during the interview (around the hour and four-minute mark). "So I checked them out. You mean to tell me if I try this myself, I make triple of what I make? We have been fooled."

Boosie argued that what Tubi, Netflix, and other streaming services did to the film business is similar to what’s happened in the music industry. "What Netflix and Tubi and all these people done did is they done did what they did to the rap game," he said. "Now they done did it to the movie game too."

His response is the Boosie Network, a subscription platform launching Aug. 22 and will carry original content — and he’s encouraging people to release their movies on his platform. “I’m fitting to make my own Netflix,” he said. “I’ll pay you more than Netflix.”

The flagship release is a documentary titled Legendary, which features rare Nipsey Hussle footage and is set to drop exclusively on the platform at launch. Boosie also plans to release eight or nine previously unseen films on the same day.

"I got merch. I got music. I got fishing videos. I got eight, nine movies I'm dropping on August 22nd that you never seen before," he said.

He also laid out his business model for fellow independent filmmakers, offering to pay collaborators $1 per sale on $6.99 titles while keeping $5 himself. "If they buy mine a million times, I'm gonna give you a million-dollar check. And I make five," he said.

"Nobody's doing what I'm going to do," he concluded. "I bet on myself."

In other recent Boosie news, the rapper apologized to ASAP Rocky for believing that he wore a thong on stage at a show.

"MY BAD ASAP IF THAT PHOTO WAS PHOTOSHOPPED BRO ‼️ I SAW THAT SHIT I WAS LIKE FUCK NO I COULDNT BELIEVE MY EYES ✅ REAL N***A HAD TO SPEAK ‼️ ✅ THATS MY BAD IF IT WAS PHOTOSHOPPED BRO #love," Boosie wrote on X.

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