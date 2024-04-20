Ye Premieres 'Like That' Remix Verse Dissing Drake & J. Cole

Ye premiered his diss verse aimed at Drake and J. Cole, on a remix to Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," after a leak of the track circulated online earlier this weekend.

During a visit on Justin LaBoy's The Download, Ye debuted the remix that contained a new verse from him, as well as a new set of bars from Ty Dolla $ign and Future. In the track, Ye makes it clear whose side he's on in the ongoing hip-hop civil war, starting his verse off with: "You know we had to get the hooligans up here to get these pussy n***as out, yo Dot I got you."

In the verse, Ye takes shots at Drake rapping, "It's a wrap for n***as/ Where's Lucian, serve your master, n***a/ You caught a little bag for your masters didn't ya/ Lifetime deal I feel bad for n***as."

He also takes aim at Cole.

"Y'all so out of sight, out of mind / I can't even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry," he raps.

Listen to the full verse below.