Where’s Cole? A History of J. Cole Popping Up in Random Places

Whether it’s shopping for a Tesla Cybertruck, or hanging out at the beach, J. Cole has a history of popping up solo in random places. Here is a brief history.

Jun 12, 2024
J. Cole performing on stage wearing a "Dreamer" hockey jersey, holding a microphone
Astrida Valigorsky / WireImage
By: Miki Hellerbach

Of the presumed “big three,” J. Cole is considered to be the “everyman.” Kendrick Lamar is the savant and Drake is the popstar, but Cole has continuously seemed to be the least interested in an elevated status. One of the most recent examples of this is, of course, when Cole respectfully bowed out of the rap battle among titans. He was the first to respond to Kendrick’s fuck the big three, it’s just big me” verse from Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” But he almost immediately retracted his diss and apologized. From the Raleigh, North Carolina stage of his own Dreamville festival, he declared he was done with the conflict, saying: “...I just wanna come up here and publicly be like bruh, that was the lamest goofiest shit… I pray that god will line me back up on my purpose and my path.” He then proceeded to take the track, “7 Minute Drill,” off of streaming.   

That “purpose and path” has led Cole to be found on multiple occasions amongst the people rather than ensnared in legacy-defining beef. Fans and civilians alike have happened upon the easily recognizable rapper at a plethora of locations where one may not expect to see a multi-millionaire hip-hop celebrity doing normal everyday things. Rarely is Cole seen with any type of security; in fact, he is often completely alone just enjoying life’s simple pleasures, like shopping for a Cybertruck in New York City (which happened last week.) 

Here is a short history of endearing and occasionally quite funny moments of Cole perusing around in the wild.

Cole at Dave Chappelle's ‘Block Party’ in Brooklyn (2005)

In 2004, when J. Cole was a 19 year old St. John's University student living in New York City, he attended Dave Chapelle’s now-famous block party which featured performances by Kanye West, Erykah Badu, The Roots, and more. In the official 2005 documentary chronicling the event, you can clearly see a young impressionable Cole watching Black Star perform “Definition.” Who knew that only a couple of years later he would be recording songs with both Mos Def and Talib Kweli.

Cole with an ex-landlord from queens (2013)

J. Cole’s landlord, Mohammad, believed in him so much that he let Cole put months of rent money on layaway. Once Cole got signed, he paid back all the money + interest 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7lyopFxC7K

Cole has been seen on multiple occasions kicking it with his old landlord from Queens, Mohammed. They have quite a touching history as Mohammed was a firm believer in Cole’s talent and even let him put months of rent on layaway as Cole was pursuing his passion. Cole still allegedly visits Mohammed and eats meals with his family at their Queens home. It was also documented in MTV's Life & Rhymes documentary that Cole has invited Mohammed backstage to hang out when he does big shows in New York.

Cole popping up at a fan’s crib to play his new album (2014)

In 2014, J. Cole took his fan appreciation to a whole new level. In response to a Dallas-based fan’s reaction to a tweet, he asked her to DM him her address so he could come to play her and her family his new album at the time, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Cole showed up and the moment was captured by Power 106 radio host Rikki Martinez. It’s one thing to show fans appreciation, it is another to actually go out of your way to acknowledge them in person.

Cole on a New York City bus (2016)

As if seeing Cole riding a bike all the time wasn’t enough, some fans have even caught him riding public transit. One fan happened to be riding the same Queens bus line as Cole in 2016 and got a picture. This moment happened, despite the fact it’s quite clear Cole could afford an Uber. You’d be hard-pressed to find another rapper with his level of success on the bus.

Cole at a children’s hospital Christmas party (2018)

Cole has a history of supporting where he comes from. He still lives in North Carolina and continues to support local community efforts in Fayetteville where he grew up. In 2018, he attended Falcon Children’s Home’s annual Christmas party at a local skating roundabout within a shopping center. He tried to make a sneaky entrance and blend in but when people realized who he was all the children started shouting with glee. According to reports, Cole even teared up at the joy he was causing at the event. 

Cole at the airport or in an airplane (various times)

Cole riding his bike in New York (various times)

Much like some of his other rapper peers— like Tyler, the Creator or ASAP Rocky—J. Cole seems to love a good bike ride. More than a few New Yorkers have spotted him gliding through the city in various locations. It’s not necessarily that strange of a thing to do, but somehow seeing Cole do it so often makes him seem completely pedestrian like someone who rents a Citi Bike to commute to work every day. He just can’t help being super regular.

Cole attending a George Floyd protest (2020)

J. Cole attended a peaceful protest in his hometown of Fayetteville after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. He appeared masked up and not only stood in solidarity but also listened proactively to the frustrations of the passionate protestors. His involvement in the pandemic protests was not a surprise to fans. In 2014, Cole released a poignant song, “Be Free,” in response to the police killing of Michael Brown. (He would even perform a version of the track on the Late Show with David Letterman.) 

Cole meeting internet comedians (2021)

Cole seems like he has a solid sense of humor; he has a history of being willing to poke fun at himself and the environment he’s created. Cole’s fanbase is made up of some superfans who take their reverence for him to the extreme. Comedian Mark Phillips and his crew made many videos poking fun at this slightly toxic parasocial relationship resulting in a classic meme. In 2021, the comedian and Cole finally met in person and even recreated the iconic meme.

Cole at a graduation (2022)

this is for all the fans that waited, the bitch niggas that hated, old hoes we dated, look mama, we made it 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/RjH1gDzXgQ

This is perhaps the most heartwarming story of Cole being caught in the wild. He met a fan named Cierra Bosarge in 2013 who asked him if he would attend her graduation ceremony if she were to graduate from high school. At the time, both of her parents were in prison and thus couldn’t attend. Cole said he would if she worked hard and got into college. She got into college and he came. But that’s not where the story ends. Cole also attended her eventual college graduation as well. This humble gesture speaks to why Cole such a sturdy and loyal fanbase.

Cole just walking around NYC (various times)

As much as people have seen Cole riding a bike around NYC many people have also seen him walking in various locations. If you’re in NYC you just never know if you might run into him as you're commuting or going about your day. Unlike André 3000, he probably won’t be walking with a flute.

Cole at a halal cart in NYC (2022)

It has not been confirmed if J. Cole actually keeps a halal diet. But he sure does seem to like halal food in New York City. In this hilarious TikTok video a content creator is in the middle of filming and thinks he sees a J. Cole look-alike at the street halal cart. He soon realizes, however, that it is the man himself and freaks out a bit. Because there’s no way that J. Cole would just wait for street food like everybody else, right? He must not know Cole.

Cole hooping with Adam Sandler (2023)

Adam Sandler and J. Cole are both celebrities who have a “regular man" quality to their persona. They also both like to hoop. Thus, it was only a matter of time before they were seen playing basketball together. In August of 2023, this fate-like occurrence took place. The duo was also seen playing with Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo and viral streetballer Georgia Messiah. It was as random a grouping of prominent hoopers as one could imagine.

Cole hanging out at the beach while Kendrick and Drake are fighting (2024)

Cole at Halalbee’s in Queens (2024)

Cole at a Tesla dealership (2024)

In the most recent, “what is J. Cole doing here” moment, a random TikToker saw him while shopping for a new Tesla vehicle. As Cole was perusing a Cybertruck, the sneaky phone cameraman caught footage of dealers seemingly ignoring the rapper instead of helping him consider a purchase. In the video, Cole is dressed in just a t-shirt, hooping shorts, and sneakers while wearing a backpack. Thus, non rap fans could easily have thought he was just a window shopper. 

