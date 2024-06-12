By: Miki Hellerbach
Of the presumed “big three,” J. Cole is considered to be the “everyman.” Kendrick Lamar is the savant and Drake is the popstar, but Cole has continuously seemed to be the least interested in an elevated status. One of the most recent examples of this is, of course, when Cole respectfully bowed out of the rap battle among titans. He was the first to respond to Kendrick’s “fuck the big three, it’s just big me” verse from Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” But he almost immediately retracted his diss and apologized. From the Raleigh, North Carolina stage of his own Dreamville festival, he declared he was done with the conflict, saying: “...I just wanna come up here and publicly be like bruh, that was the lamest goofiest shit… I pray that god will line me back up on my purpose and my path.” He then proceeded to take the track, “7 Minute Drill,” off of streaming.
That “purpose and path” has led Cole to be found on multiple occasions amongst the people rather than ensnared in legacy-defining beef. Fans and civilians alike have happened upon the easily recognizable rapper at a plethora of locations where one may not expect to see a multi-millionaire hip-hop celebrity doing normal everyday things. Rarely is Cole seen with any type of security; in fact, he is often completely alone just enjoying life’s simple pleasures, like shopping for a Cybertruck in New York City (which happened last week.)
Here is a short history of endearing and occasionally quite funny moments of Cole perusing around in the wild.
Cole at Dave Chappelle's ‘Block Party’ in Brooklyn (2005)
Cole popping up at a fan’s crib to play his new album (2014)
In 2014, J. Cole took his fan appreciation to a whole new level. In response to a Dallas-based fan’s reaction to a tweet, he asked her to DM him her address so he could come to play her and her family his new album at the time, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Cole showed up and the moment was captured by Power 106 radio host Rikki Martinez. It’s one thing to show fans appreciation, it is another to actually go out of your way to acknowledge them in person.
Cole on a New York City bus (2016)
As if seeing Cole riding a bike all the time wasn’t enough, some fans have even caught him riding public transit. One fan happened to be riding the same Queens bus line as Cole in 2016 and got a picture. This moment happened, despite the fact it’s quite clear Cole could afford an Uber. You’d be hard-pressed to find another rapper with his level of success on the bus.
Cole at a children’s hospital Christmas party (2018)
Cole has a history of supporting where he comes from. He still lives in North Carolina and continues to support local community efforts in Fayetteville where he grew up. In 2018, he attended Falcon Children’s Home’s annual Christmas party at a local skating roundabout within a shopping center. He tried to make a sneaky entrance and blend in but when people realized who he was all the children started shouting with glee. According to reports, Cole even teared up at the joy he was causing at the event.
Cole at the airport or in an airplane (various times)
Cole riding his bike in New York (various times)
Cole attending a George Floyd protest (2020)
J. Cole attended a peaceful protest in his hometown of Fayetteville after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. He appeared masked up and not only stood in solidarity but also listened proactively to the frustrations of the passionate protestors. His involvement in the pandemic protests was not a surprise to fans. In 2014, Cole released a poignant song, “Be Free,” in response to the police killing of Michael Brown. (He would even perform a version of the track on the Late Show with David Letterman.)
Cole meeting internet comedians (2021)
Cole seems like he has a solid sense of humor; he has a history of being willing to poke fun at himself and the environment he’s created. Cole’s fanbase is made up of some superfans who take their reverence for him to the extreme. Comedian Mark Phillips and his crew made many videos poking fun at this slightly toxic parasocial relationship resulting in a classic meme. In 2021, the comedian and Cole finally met in person and even recreated the iconic meme.