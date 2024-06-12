By: Miki Hellerbach



Of the presumed “big three,” J. Cole is considered to be the “everyman.” Kendrick Lamar is the savant and Drake is the popstar, but Cole has continuously seemed to be the least interested in an elevated status. One of the most recent examples of this is, of course, when Cole respectfully bowed out of the rap battle among titans . He was the first to respond to Kendrick’s “fuck the big three, it’s just big me” verse from Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That .” But he almost immediately retracted his diss and apologized . From the Raleigh, North Carolina stage of his own Dreamville festival, he declared he was done with the conflict, saying: “...I just wanna come up here and publicly be like bruh, that was the lamest goofiest shit… I pray that god will line me back up on my purpose and my path.” He then proceeded to take the track, “7 Minute Drill,” off of streaming.

That “purpose and path” has led Cole to be found on multiple occasions amongst the people rather than ensnared in legacy-defining beef. Fans and civilians alike have happened upon the easily recognizable rapper at a plethora of locations where one may not expect to see a multi-millionaire hip-hop celebrity doing normal everyday things. Rarely is Cole seen with any type of security; in fact, he is often completely alone just enjoying life’s simple pleasures, like shopping for a Cybertruck in New York City (which happened last week.)



Here is a short history of endearing and occasionally quite funny moments of Cole perusing around in the wild.

