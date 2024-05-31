Drake and Sexyy Red Sampling "BBL Drizzy" is Unchartered Territory for AI Sample Clearances

Surprisingly, Sexyy Red and Drake’s song “U My Everything” sampled Metro Boomin's viral track “BBL Drizzy.”

According to Billboard, the St. Louis producer’s diss beat seems to have become the first-ever AI-generated hit song. While it never went to streaming services, “U My Everything” did, making that song the first time an AI-generated sample has been used in an official release.

This is unchartered territory for the music industry, posing the question, as Billboard puts it, “Does an artist need to clear a song with an AI-generated sample?” Metro’s song was a remix from King Willonius, who created the original with AI.

“This sample is very, very novel,” Willonius’ attorney, Donald Woodard, told the publication. “There’s nothing like it.” Woodard—who’s helping to guide Willonius through this complicated process—says the “BBL Drizzy” master recording is viewed as “public domain,” which means it isn’t copyrighted.