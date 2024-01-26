Who Is Megan Thee Stallion Talking About on “Hiss”? We Break Down Every Diss

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Hiss,” is titled after a snake’s warning shot, but within moments of its release, it was clear the Hot Girl was done making threats. For this one, she was emptying the clip.
Checking in at a little over three minutes, Meg’s latest is an apparent response to any and all who’ve thrown shade her way the last few months. Here, she embraces a rapper’s technicianship as well as her own baser ferocity, letting loose incisive, tightly coiled couplets at unnamed enemies. She doesn’t get specific, but all it takes is a cursory look at the Meg news cycle to understand where all this vitriol is coming from.
In December 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of felony assault for shooting Megan in her foot after leaving Kylie Jenner’s pool party in July 2020, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime in August 2023. Since then, Meg’s been subjected to claims that she was lying about the incident, with one of the most notable jabs being a Drake lyric from his 2022 joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Before “Hiss,” Megan addressed the mental strain of being doubted across multiple projects, and in November, she alluded to the matter on “Cobra,” wherein she seemingly accused her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine of cheating. For his part, Pardi responded with “Thee Person,” where he accused Megan of getting lipo surgery and embellishing the details of their breakup. He also claimed that Meg had had sex with a few other men besides him, a contextless series of lines that only served to slut-shame. About a month later, Nicki Minaj made what appeared to be a thinly veiled jab at Meg on her Pink Friday 2 cut “FTCU.”
With all this in mind, Megan had a lot to address, and with “Hiss,” she seemingly does so. Speaking to The Breakfast Clubthis morning, she broadly spoke on her targets.
“It’s for these bitches, or these hoes, bitches and hoes alike, men or women; every time one of these motherfuckers use Megan Thee Stallion name, they get 24 hours of attention,” she explained. “Basically, I understand what y’all doing, and I want y’all to get up off me. Do something else. Do something different. Use another tactic. This one getting old.”
Now it’s time to dissect the bars; just who is Megan talking about?
“He can't move on, can't let it go (Let it go), he hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow/And since niggas need Megan help to make money, bitch, come be my ho (Ah).”
This one appears to be the first of multiple clear shots at Pardison Fontaine. After Megan seemed to accuse Pardi of being unfaithful during their relationship, he unloaded on her with “Thee Person,” a scathing track where he accused Megan of being a flat-out liar. About a month later, he released his SEXT8PE EP, and he discussed Meg’s claims and his response in a series of interviews. Whether it was intentional or not, bringing Meg’s name up is a guaranteed way to get press coverage, and that’s exactly what he got.
“All you bitches is weak, on the Bible (Weak, on the Bible), talkin' shit for, I know I can find you/I can never be judged by a bitch that was dancin', makin' R. Kelly go viral.”
This one remains to be determined, perhaps open-ended for whoever catches a stray.
“Why the fuck would I stay with a nigga that's weak in the sheets and don't know how to please me?”
It would be easy to say this one is another jab at Pardi, but it could also be a general commentary on the notion that women are expected to be loyal to their partner no matter what. But, implicitly, this could just be a sly way to say her ex wasn’t holding his own in bed.
“Bodies on bodies on bodies on bodies/Say he fucked Megan and now he the topic/These niggas thinkin' they lowered the value/All this free promo, I'm turnin' a profit”
While Pardi used “Thee Person” to list different people Megan allegedly had sex with, only two celebrities have flat-out said they hooked up with the Houston rhymer: DaBaby and Blueface. For his part, DaBaby used his 2022 single, “Boogeyman” to issue his claim, rapping, “Waited to say that shit on my next album/Hit it the day before too/But I kept it player/I ain’t say nothing ’bout it/Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward/I told you niggas don’t play, now you gone have to handle me/I poked the muthafuckin’ bear, I’m a animal.” Of course, DaBaby infamously brought Tory Lanez onstage with him to perform at the 2021 Miami Rolling Loud, so that’s a relevant note too.
More subtly, during an interview with Jason Lee, Blueface said that he and Megan hooked up years ago, though he didn’t get too specific about the extent.
“Hate when a nigga be kissin' and tellin' (Tellin')/Say he a player, but he in his feelings (What?)/Bet I won't give up the pussy again/Shit, should've gave it to his friend (Ayy).”
Again, this could be about DaBaby and Blueface, and these are perhaps the only two celebs to publicly confirm any hookups with Megan.
“These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law.”
Nicki and Megan have been rumored to be feuding for a while, with the conflict possibly being rooted in Meg’s collaborating with Cardi B for “WAP” about four years ago. Things got more tangible when Nicki dropped “FTCU,” where she rapped, “I will never slippy like a Mickey
Stay in your Tory lane, bitch, I'm not Iggy.” Now that’s not necessarily a blatant shot — it could even be more of a barb at Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez — but it might have been too close for Megan’s liking.
So then, it appears that Megan is using these bars to clap back at Nicki by flaming her husband. Here she references Megan’s Law, which is a legal rule that stipulates that residents in an area have to be formally warned when a registered sex offender moves to their area. Infamously, Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was forced to register as a sex offender in California years after being convicted of attempted rape in 1995. Out of all the shots on “Hiss,” this one might be the most scathing — and most unambiguous.
“Bitch, you a pussy (You a pussy), never finna check me (Yeah)/Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won't address me (Ho)/Bitches swear they G, but the G must stand for goofy.”
It’s commonplace for rappers to suggest that people are scared to speak on their name, but given the proximity of this bar to the quip about Megan’s Law, this one is probably about Nicki too.
“When the fuck did all the gangster niggas turn to groupies?/Everybody wanna kick it when you ain't a threat (Ain't a threat)/These niggas don't like me 'cause they know I'm on they neck.”
There is more than one rapper who supported Tory Lanez blatantly following the 2020 shooting, but two in particular include Meek Mill and Drake — and Meek Mill is the only one of the two who would seriously be called a gangster. Last July, months after Lanez was found guilty of firing the shots that caused Meg’s foot injury, Meek faced a lot of backlash after shouting, “Free Tory Lanez,” while performing their 2016 collaboration, “Litty Again,” in Portugal for Rolling Loud.
“All these lil' rap niggas so fraud (So fraud), Xanax be they hardest bars/These niggas hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars (Ah).”
On his Her Loss cut “Circo Loco,” Drake faced some serious criticism when he rapped, “This bitch lie 'bout gettin' shots, but she still a stallion.” Although folks like Lil Yachty maintained that the lyric wasn’t a Meg diss, plenty of people took it that way, with one of them possibly being Megan herself.
In this set of bars, Megan appears to reference rumors that Drake had a BBL. The gossip began after the 6 God posted a shirtless photo of himself in a towel on his Instagram story in 2023. Meg could be saying that Drake is making jokes about BBLs, but he (allegedly) got one too.
“Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents/Posted in another nigga hood like a bad bitch (Where are you from?).”
Meg references someone cosplaying the role of “gangster” while adopting random accents and hanging out in different hoods with rappers, all of which are things Drake’s been accused of in the past. She might not be talking about Drizzy, but this one feels like a headshot.
“Still goin' hard with the odds against me (Odds against me)/These niggas don't have fans, they bots (No)/These bitches don't have ass, they shots (Yeah).”
This could be a shot at Nicki, who has said that she got butt implants years ago.
“These blogs get paid to lie, y'all talk shit and be broke as fuck (Broke as fuck).”
You know those annoying Twitter accounts that post incomplete and inaccurate information and report it as incontrovertible news? Yeah. Meg had a bar for them too.
“I'm way too fuckin' cocky to take him back if he been cheatin'/I can't let none of you raggedy bitches think that y'all my equal.”
In what appears to be another Pardi shot, Megan dismisses the idea of her ever taking back her ex-boyfriend. By this point, she’d already made her point, but you can’t empty the clip without emptying the clip.
“I don't give a fuck who think what, you niggas is typin' for nothin'/On the Internet typin' this shit to me? Write him a letter or somethin'.”
Tory Lanez fans are notorious for coming at Megan’s neck on social media, and so they get a bar too. If you really want to support him, shoot him a letter instead of coming at her. Moments later, in the outro, she suggests they find a way to load up Tory’s commissary or schedule a conjugal visit.