Who Is Megan Thee Stallion Talking About on “Hiss”? We Break Down Every Diss

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Hiss,” is titled after a snake’s warning shot, but within moments of its release, it was clear the Hot Girl was done making threats. For this one, she was emptying the clip.

Checking in at a little over three minutes, Meg’s latest is an apparent response to any and all who’ve thrown shade her way the last few months. Here, she embraces a rapper’s technicianship as well as her own baser ferocity, letting loose incisive, tightly coiled couplets at unnamed enemies. She doesn’t get specific, but all it takes is a cursory look at the Meg news cycle to understand where all this vitriol is coming from.

In December 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of felony assault for shooting Megan in her foot after leaving Kylie Jenner’s pool party in July 2020, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime in August 2023. Since then, Meg’s been subjected to claims that she was lying about the incident, with one of the most notable jabs being a Drake lyric from his 2022 joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Before “Hiss,” Megan addressed the mental strain of being doubted across multiple projects, and in November, she alluded to the matter on “Cobra,” wherein she seemingly accused her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine of cheating. For his part, Pardi responded with “Thee Person,” where he accused Megan of getting lipo surgery and embellishing the details of their breakup. He also claimed that Meg had had sex with a few other men besides him, a contextless series of lines that only served to slut-shame. About a month later, Nicki Minaj made what appeared to be a thinly veiled jab at Meg on her Pink Friday 2 cut “FTCU.”

With all this in mind, Megan had a lot to address, and with “Hiss,” she seemingly does so. Speaking to The Breakfast Clubthis morning, she broadly spoke on her targets.

“It’s for these bitches, or these hoes, bitches and hoes alike, men or women; every time one of these motherfuckers use Megan Thee Stallion name, they get 24 hours of attention,” she explained. “Basically, I understand what y’all doing, and I want y’all to get up off me. Do something else. Do something different. Use another tactic. This one getting old.”

Now it’s time to dissect the bars; just who is Megan talking about?