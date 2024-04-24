2Pac's Estate Threatens to Sue Drake Over Use of Late Rapper's AI-Generated Voice on "Tayor Made Freestyle"

The estate of Tupac Shakur has issued Drake a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action over the use of an AI-generated version of Pac's voice on his "Taylor Made Freestyle," Billboard reports.

Per the outlet, Drake has been informed by litigator Howard King that he has 24 hours to pull "Taylor Made Freestyle" or he will face legal action.

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” the cease-and-desist letter alegedly reads. "Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use."

At the time of writing, Drake still has the track available to stream on his Instagram page, though he's yet to release it on streaming platforms.

Complex has reached out to Drake's representatives for comment.

This story is being updated.