Inside Kendrick Lamar’s Historic ‘Pop Out’ Show in LA

Summer 2024 belongs to Kendrick Lamar, and so does the entire West Coast.

During his historic Pop Out: Ken & Friends show in Inglewood, California last night, Dot brought fans, artists, and rival gang sections together to join him in his victory lap after winning the rap war against Drake. The show was a reflection of West Coast unity that many of the artists themselves didn’t even think was possible, and Kendrick demonstrated how restorative a diss track can really be.

I came into Ken & Friends skeptical about what it would actually feel like. Taking place on Juneteenth, the show was being touted as a major Black cultural tentpole immediately after its surprise announcement two weeks ago . But tickets sold out within minutes and resale prices were reaching such high prices that I assumed the majority of attendees would, in fact, not be “like us.” As I spoke with fans walking into the venue before the show started, though, it was clear that this wouldn’t be the case. The stream captured a lot of the non-Black folk at the event, but I’d say at least two-thirds of the actual audience were Black or brown, with a good amount of them decked out in custom LA gear. “Kendrick means everything to the West Coast,” said one fan who was dressed head-to-toe in Dodgers clothing. “He represents the best in us.”

I’m not from the West Coast, but I do know what it feels like to have a strong sense of pride in your city. Anyone who’s lived in (or in close proximity to) the trenches knows what it’s like when the summertime comes around and block parties start popping up in the neighborhood. Kendrick’s Ken & Friends show felt like a block party for the entire West Coast—a place where artists who would normally have qualms with each other due to street politics could peace it up for the sake of the community. Before the concert, a person close to Dot’s camp told me that Kendrick wanted the impromptu show to feel like “some real hood shit,” and the 37-year-old Compton rapper ended up capturing the atmosphere of a local block party perfectly.

“[K Dot] is doing some shit that has never been before, bro,” rapper AZ Chike explained hours before the show began. “There’s a lot of niggas outside in their trailers that you wouldn’t catch on a regular day next to each other. Kendrick really brought the city together. Niggas who really do shit to each other is just here having a good time, and that says a lot.”

Ken & Friends was streamed on Amazon Prime, but what the broadcast didn’t show you was the intimate moments backstage, like West Coast legend and Godfather of Krump Tommy the Clown practicing his routine side-by-side with artists like YG and Dom Kennedy. Or how, instead of staying siloed in their trailers, LA artists and their entourages with opposing colored bandanas interacted with each other outside, drinking Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Gin and Juice-branded beverage. Even just being out there for a few hours had me ending my sentences with “West Coast” because the energy was so contagious. “I’ve never seen something like this in my lifetime, especially in the music space,” Kennedy told me. “It just shows the power of being an artist.”

Inside of the arena, Kendrick opted not to have any elevated risers on the floor for special guests. Instead, all of the celebrities in attendance, including artists who weren’t performing, were sitting in the arena seats or standing amongst each other on even footing throughout the general admission floor.

DJ Hed and Mustard kicked the party off by priming the crowd with an impressive lineup of LA guests like Roddy Ricch, Blxst, Tyler, the Creator, and YG, plus a dedication for the late Nipsey Hussle. Throughout the show, nobody was acting too cool or above celebrating Kendrick and his friends. In fact, during Mustard’s set, I found myself randomly vibing with LA Clippers star James Harden and Rick Ross while Steve Lacey performed.