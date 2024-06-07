Howard University Revokes Diddy’s Honorary Degree, Will Return $1 Million Donation After Release of Cassie Assault Video

Howard University's Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to revoke Diddy's Doctor of Humanities honorary degree, according to The Hilltop, which is Howard's student newspaper.

The honorary degree was awarded to Diddy in 2014. Additionally, the board agreed to return Diddy's $1 million donation to the school and cancel a pledge from the 54-year-old to donate an additional million.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior, as captured in a recently released video, is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” a statement from the university read, referencing shocking video that showed the Bad Boys Record founder assaulting Cassie in 2016.

The statement continued: