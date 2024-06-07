Howard University Revokes Diddy’s Honorary Degree, Will Return $1 Million Donation After Release of Cassie Assault Video

Howard University’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the move, which was in response to the release of a 2016 video that showed the mogul assaulting Cassie.

Jun 07, 2024
Howard University's Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to revoke Diddy's Doctor of Humanities honorary degree, according to The Hilltop, which is Howard's student newspaper.

The honorary degree was awarded to Diddy in 2014. Additionally, the board agreed to return Diddy's $1 million donation to the school and cancel a pledge from the 54-year-old to donate an additional million.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior, as captured in a recently released video, is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” a statement from the university read, referencing shocking video that showed the Bad Boys Record founder assaulting Cassie in 2016.

The statement continued:

The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence

The Board has also directed the University administration to immediately take the following actions: terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Mr. Combs, disband the scholarship program in his name, return his $1 million contribution, and terminate a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.  

No payments toward the $1 million pledge have been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date, therefore no funds are due to be returned under the 2023 pledge agreement.” 

BREAKING: Howard retracts Diddy’s honorary degree, ends $2 million in agreements following 2016 assault video. https://t.co/IxalQfVZz0

— The Hilltop (@TheHilltopHU) June 7, 2024
Diddy released an apology video after the disturbing 2016 footage surfaced.

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses," he said in May. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now.”

